AtlasGuru Launches "AI-To-Advisor" Tool And Unveils Itinerary AI 2.0

PHILADELPHIIA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AtlasGuru, a leading travel technology platform known for its personalized trip itineraries powered by user-generated content and artificial intelligence, today unveiled the launch of its "AI-to-Advisor" tool along with an enhanced interface, Itinerary AI 2.0. This marks the platform's most significant technological update since the debut of Itinerary AI in late 2023. The newly upgraded AtlasGuru.com features detailed itineraries across 125 countries, empowering travelers to create personalized trip itineraries using cutting-edge AI technology and now seamlessly connects users with experienced travel advisor partners to finalize and book their dream vacations.

Itinerary AI 2.0 offers notable upgrades that simplify the travel planning process, including integration with the latest large language models, faster results through progressive loading, visually captivating images to inspire wanderlust, Google recommendations for restaurants at each destination, and weather-based travel timing suggestions.

"Itinerary AI 2.0 and our new AI-to-Advisor tool represent a major leap forward in travel planning by transforming AI-generated travel ideas into a more streamlined, visually appealing, and informative experience," said Kim Bennett, CEO and Founder, AtlasGuru. "By merging cutting-edge AI technology with the expertise of our travel partner advisors, we enhance and accelerate the booking and planning process, empowering travelers to bring their dream trips to life with confidence and ease."

A curated group of leading travel advisors and tour operators have partnered with AtlasGuru for the launch of the AI-to-Advisor tool, including New Paths Expeditions, Radcliffe Travel Co, Fora Travel Advisor Rabia Malik, and Cherish Tours, with more partners to be announced soon.

"As New Paths Expeditions plans our 2025 expeditions to some of the most exotic and culturally rich destinations on Earth, we are thrilled to partner with AtlasGuru on the new AI-To-Advisor tool, which brings a new level of innovation to the fast-paced travel industry," said Jorge Salas, CEO and Founder of New Paths Expeditions. "We are excited to be engaging with AtlasGuru's robust contributor network and proprietary AI technology to better serve our clients and help them realize their dream adventures."

In 2023, AtlasGuru launched Itinerary by AI, an interactive tool that combines OpenAI's ChatGPT's technology with AtlasGuru's library of human-created itineraries to generate informed trips via a simple one-click process.

The AI-To-Advisor tool is free to use and available to all AtlasGuru.com visitors. To get started, please visit Itinerary AI, here.

Launched in 2019 by CEO Kim Bennett, AtlasGuru is a travel content platform featuring a community of avid travelers who share itineraries and expert travel tips. Currently, the platform features over 500 contributors spanning 125 countries. AtlasGuru's Itinerary AI, launched in late 2023, redefines travel planning by using the human-created itineraries on AtlasGuru to fuel personalized generative AI trip plans with the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. To learn more, please visit AtlasGuru.com on the web, or on social media at @AtlasGuru on Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

