AtlasJobs Introduces Revolutionary People Map Feature

News provided by

Pod

20 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  AtlasJobs, a subsidiary of Pod,  an innovative leader in talent acquisition and retention solutions, today announced the launch of the platform's People Map feature, a ground-breaking tool designed to transform how companies discover and connect with talent within their organizations.

The People Map acts as a supplement to AtlasJobs' talent platform, enabling companies and recruiters to seamlessly locate and connect with potential candidates and existing employees across the organization. This cutting-edge technology leverages an intuitive discovery map interface, providing an immersive, user-friendly experience that is set to redefine talent searches and management.

"For the first time, companies will be able to visualize and communicate with their most important asset–their people," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of AtlasJobs. "In an increasingly competitive job market, the People Map offers a competitive advantage to companies seeking to attract, retain, and nurture top talent."

The People Map feature revolutionizes talent management within organizations by offering an intuitive, visual representation of talent distribution. HR professionals and recruiters can effortlessly navigate and comprehend their talent landscape, facilitating strategic decision-making in recruitment and talent retention efforts. Utilizing advanced algorithms, the People Map suggests potential matches based on relevant factors such as skill sets, experience, and department needs, resulting in a more efficient and precise talent acquisition and retention strategy.

This new tool on AtlasJobs not only streamlines acquisition, but also fosters retention by facilitating faster and more targeted connections between recruiters, potential candidates, and current employees. With a comprehensive view of the company's talent pool, managers can identify and nurture high-potential employees, ultimately cultivating a healthier and more productive work environment.

"The People Map will significantly enhance the productivity of internal talent management and recruiting teams, by giving them a tool that enables them to leverage their own databases to identify interested applicants for multiple roles," said Sharon Daley, retired Operating Partner of Blackstone. "This tool will transform the manner in which companies mine data to attract and develop talent."

For more information about AtlasJobs or its new People Map feature, please visit www.AtlasJobs.com.

About Pod and AtlasJobs

AtlasJobs is a web and mobile app simplifying talent acquisition by enabling leading companies to better position themselves as employers of choice while making it easy for global job-seekers to discover, explore, and engage with opportunities including jobs, internships, mentorships, and scholarships. This mobile-first, white-label platform leverages a map-centric search mechanism and AI technology to meet Generation Z where they are with an intuitive, engaging design enhancing the discoverability of jobs globally. AtlasJobs integrates seamlessly and securely with all major ATS applications allowing for fast deployment. By connecting today's talent with the best opportunities, AtlasJobs is elevating recruitment outcomes for both employers and candidates. For more information, visit https://atlasjobs.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Press Inquiries:
Erika Siemasko
JMG Public Relations
212-206-1645
[email protected]

SOURCE Pod

Also from this source

PAM Health's Talent Acquisition Gets a Boost with AtlasJobs' AI-Powered Engagement Platform, According to New Case Study

PAM Health's Talent Acquisition Gets a Boost with AtlasJobs' AI-Powered Engagement Platform, According to New Case Study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.