AtlasJobs Launches with Pay Range and Career Path Transparency

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based technology company Pod, announced today that their newly launched AtlasJobs talent engagement platform allows corporations to become compliant with the new pay range transparency laws that are taking effect across the US starting with Colorado, Nevada, Washington, California and New York City.

"The new salary laws are designed to promote greater transparency for candidates," said Sharon Daley, former Head of Talent Acquisition, GE. "While some corporations are struggling to navigate the new laws, we are also seeing corporations embrace the concept and move forward with additional transparency into company culture and career opportunities.

"It was our innovative customers who wanted to provide this higher level of information for their candidates and employees," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of Pod. "By showcasing company culture, salary ranges, upskilling opportunities and career pathways, corporations can position themselves as employers of choice in a crowded market."

About Pod and AtlasJobs

AtlasJobs is a web and mobile app simplifying talent acquisition by enabling leading companies to better position themselves as employers of choice while making it easy for global job-seekers to discover, explore, and engage with opportunities including jobs, internships, mentorships, and scholarships. This mobile-first, white-label platform leverages a map-centric search mechanism and AI technology to meet Generation Z where they are with an intuitive, engaging design enhancing the discoverability of jobs globally. AtlasJobs integrates seamlessly and securely with all major ATS applications allowing for fast deployment. By connecting today's talent with the best opportunities, AtlasJobs is elevating recruitment outcomes for both employers and candidates. For more information, visit https://atlasjobs.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

