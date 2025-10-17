ATLASSIAN WILLIAMS RACING CHOSEN BY NMC² AS OFFICIAL LAUNCH PARTNER

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which starts today, NorthMark Compute & Cloud (NMC²), a new force in high-performance data infrastructure, announces its partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing.

NMC² - official partner of Atlassian Williams Racing

Backed by dedicated leadership and investment, Dallas, Texas headquartered NMC² has a clear mission as it works at the bleeding edge of technology: to scale and enhance the High Performance Compute (HPC) and cloud infrastructure that underpins its clients' research, production and delivery of the means to reach breakthroughs in shaping the industries of tomorrow.

NMC² has chosen Atlassian Williams Racing as the perfect partner to deliver a high-impact launch showcasing its capabilities in delivering infrastructure for greater speed, precision and control. The NMC² branding made its debut on the FW47 driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which saw Sainz secure the team's first podium since 2021 with an assured drive to third place. NMC² will again feature on the cars at this weekend's Austin race at the Circuit of The America's (COTA) and beyond.

The long-term partnership will help introduce NMC² to the world as it aligns with an icon of Formula 1 – a sport with an unrivalled global footprint operating at the pinnacle of engineering excellence and human innovation. NMC² joins the team's growing roster of world-class partners working at the frontiers of technology, engineering and data science to support its quest for Championship success.

To celebrate the launch, NMC² will host an exclusive event in the Atlassian Williams Racing Fan Zone on October 17, when attendees can learn directly from Paul Williams, Chief Race Engineer at Atlassian Williams Racing, and André Trotter, President of NMC², how engineering, data, and HPC power performance at the highest levels of motorsport.

Beyond the racetrack, the partnership also brings together two organisations committed to inspiring the next generation to engage in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers – vital to driving innovation in both Formula 1 and HPC. As part of a growing outreach program, NMC² is hosting a workshop at HackTX 2025, a 36-hour hackathon event to be held over the Grand Prix weekend at University of Texas, Austin.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams Racing: "Atlassian Williams Racing is pleased to have been selected by NMC² to join, from launch, its journey pushing the boundaries of performance by harnessing the very highest levels of computer science and engineering. As a team with innovation at its heart chasing tiny margins in the world's fastest sport, we look forward to helping NMC² attract the talent and partners to unleash the power of High Performance Compute across a range of industries."

André Trotter, President, NMC²: "We are delighted to be partnering with Atlassian Williams Racing to introduce ourselves officially to the world. As one of the most successful Formula 1 teams of all time, they are the perfect representation of speed, control and performance under pressure which NMC² will deliver for our clients while accelerating sector value differentiation. It's particularly meaningful to celebrate this partnership at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, not far from our headquarters in Dallas."

About NMC²

NorthMark Compute & Cloud (NMC²) is a newly established organisation working with multiple partners and industries to unleash the power of High Performance Compute (HPC). Its engineers develop critical infrastructure to remove friction in scientific research, decision making, simulations and analysis, enabling breakthroughs and faster innovation.

About Atlassian Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Atlassian Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

