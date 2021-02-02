ATLATL Launches Next Generation of 3D Product Visualizers

As consumers rely more and more on the ability to purchase online across product categories, the demand for brands to deliver an experience that provides the type of context and product experience that is available in store is increasing. 90% of shoppers want to be able to view products in 3D and zoom in on select areas of a product, and 22% of shoppers have returned an item because what they received did not match the product description online. With a crowded and noisy market and few options for displaying differentiation among products online, brands must turn to creating a highly engaging customer experience to stand out from the competition.

"We were already at a convergence of technological capability, buyer experience shifts, and product personalization where early adopters were benefiting from a visual-first product experience. Now catalyzed by world events, all producers must rethink the product discovery experience or risk becoming irrelevant to their potential buyers. ATLATL Visual grants producers a platform to re-engage buyers through compelling interactive visualization of products, choice selection, and advanced augmented reality capabilities, delivered directly on their websites."

-James Townsend, Vice President of Product Development

Visual configuration from ATLATL Visual provides brands a solution in the form of high fidelity, interactive product experiences that increase consumer confidence and drive higher conversion rates. These impressive 3D models accurately represent the products and convey the value of features to prospective buyers. Additionally, the streamlined integration process and ease of maintenance means that brands will spend less time reshooting and updating product imagery across channels as features and options evolve.

About ATLATL

ATLATL Visual is the premier solution for web based product visualization, 3D product configuration, and augmented reality. Highly rated among users for its easy implementation and cross platform integrations, ATLATL's suite of tools and expert team delivers a streamlined process for brands and consumers alike. Product visualization and 3D visual configuration allow your customers to digitally view and engage with your products to tailor them to their unique needs, while augmented reality brings their product to life wherever they choose to shop. Elevate your customer's experience and increase your brand's conversion rates with ATLATL Visual.

