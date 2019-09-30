ATLATL Named Leader in First G2 Visual Configuration Grid Report

Visual Configuration has emerged as a new category, responding to shifts in consumer demands; more and more there is a need to experience products before investing in them.

"ATLATL has been identified as the only Leader in our Fall 2019 Visual Configuration Software Grid® Report, based on high levels of customer satisfaction with the product and a large market presence," said Kara Kennedy, Market Research Director, G2.

Companies are ranked based on user feedback, customer satisfaction and market presence. ATLATL comes in with the largest Market Presence among the other products in the category. 92% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, with 91% of users rating it easy to use.

"We've been pushing to see Visual Configuration emerge as its own category for the last few years. Visualization has been proven to elevate customer experiences. As a key component in a 'Total-Commerce' go-to-market strategy, Visual enhances both front and back end sales processes," Chris Beaudin, Director of Marketing, ATLATL Software.

"Being named the market leader for Visual Configuration is an incredible honor and validates we are building a product for our users that is substantially changing the way they're doing business," Marc Murphy, CEO, ATLATL Software.

ATLATL's Visual platform empowers their customers to sell faster, more accurately, and provide an unmatched buying experience. With the power of Visualization, ATLATL has been able to create new streams of revenue for their customers.

ATLATL has been included in 11 reports for Fall 2019 across the Visual Configuration and CPQ categories.

Sole Market Leader in Visual Configuration

High Satisfaction and Market Presence

High Performer in CPQ

Check out the full report here .

About ATLATL Software

ATLATL delivers speed and accuracy to power more productive selling experiences through Visual Configuration. With solutions to fit the diverse needs of the market, ATLATL's Visual product elevates today's Commerce, CPQ, and ERP experiences. Buyers are now empowered to engage with a product before making the purchase, increasing overall satisfaction and consumer confidence. The result is increased sales, higher win rates, and better customer experiences when partnering with ATLATL.

