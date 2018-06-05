Atlatl Software Announces Collaboration Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl's Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Atlatl is leading the evolution of manufacturing sales with their innovative Visual, 3D and AR configurator solutions. Atlatl is working with Oracle to provide customers a near-seamless visualization product integration with Oracle CPQ Cloud in order to create an immersive, interactive sales environment.

"We're excited to work with Atlatl to offer our customers integrated 3D and augmented reality configuration with Oracle CPQ Cloud. Our collaboration allows our customers to deliver a compelling visual configuration experience with game-changing augmented reality," said Christopher Shutts, vice president CPQ cloud development at Oracle.

"Working with Oracle CPQ Cloud is an exciting step for Atlatl. Our product offerings complement Oracle's already robust software to provide customers with one of the most comprehensive sales enablement solutions currently on the market," said Susan Burris, vice president of enterprise at Atlatl Software.

Atlatl has been mentioned in Inc.com, G2Crowd, and Gartner solidifying their place among Visual, 3D and Augmented Reality Configurator industry giants. Being a new, growing company listed alongside mature, established vendors is an incredible opportunity and solidifies Atlatl's offering as industry leading.

"The recent attention Atlatl has garnered is both validating and motivating. The visual shift in the B2B market is coinciding with the advent of new technology, like Atlatl's," added Marc Murphy, CEO of Atlatl Software.

Oracle CPQ Cloud is part of the Oracle CX Cloud Suite, which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

About Atlatl Software:

Our Enterprise Platform and QuoteBooks Cloud product suite empower the highest performing manufacturers to sell faster, more efficiently, and increase revenue across their whole sales channel. Atlatl's customers leverage 3D Visual CPQ and CRM functionality to configure complex products and empower distributed sales channels.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

