ATLATL Software hires former Zillow and Tumblr Senior Executive to Lead Growth

"I'm excited to join a team who is passionate about building a solution for the complexities of B2B sales. Seeing how ATLATL leverages the power of visual configuration to provide unmatched buying experiences is what drew me to the company. And already, we're seeing companies win market share and quickly get to ROI because this is such a critical element of success in today's experience economy," says Scott

"Justin is joining our team to help drive Atlatl to the next level of growth. The market's demand of our visual technology has established Atlatl as the category leader and we needed a Growth Officer of his caliber to lead the company in this rapid trajectory," says CEO, Marc Murphy

ATLATL delivers speed and accuracy to power a more productive sales experience. We're able to do this by leveraging the benefits of 3D visual product configuration and step-guided workflows to streamline the sales process and drive efficiency. To ensure order accuracy and empower users, we work closely with our customers to understand their business, product, and engineering rules. Building these into our tool, our customers are able to work faster and more independently than before to improve their productivity. The result is increased sales, higher win rates, and a better customer experience when partnering with ATLATL.

