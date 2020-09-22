ATLIS Announces Agreement with Worksport to Configure TerraVis Solar Truck Bed Cover for ATLIS XT Truck

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLIS Motor Vehicles has entered into an agreement with Worksport Ltd aimed at configuring the TerraVis™ solar charging system as an OE accessory for the highly anticipated, technologically advanced Atlis XT electric pickup truck. Atlis and Worksport will begin working together immediately to integrate their engineering and design departments. They will uniquely configure the TerraVis'™ Solar Truck Bed Power System to provide the Atlis XT Truck with a meaningful source of recharge power from its integrated Solar Panels.

This is ATLIS' first agreement with a company developing cutting-edge accessories for the XT Truck. ATLIS continues to focus on in-house development of its battery technology and 100% electric XP Platform and XT Pickup Truck to prepare for low-volume production in 2021.



"This is an extremely exciting time for ATLIS," said Mark Hanchett, CEO & Founder. "We remain focused on getting our proprietary battery technology, XP Platform, and XT Truck to market, and we're excited to partner with companies like Worksport whose products will bring additional value to our future customers."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS Motor Vehicles is building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks to make fleet ownership simple. ATLIS' subscription ownership model provides fleet owners predictable monthly payments with a lower total cost of ownership than traditional work vehicles, Subscribers will experience freedom from fluctuating gas prices and confidence that they'll always have the vehicles they need when they need them. In order to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific vehicle needs. ATLIS' mission includes improving the charging ecosystem by developing technology to charge ATLIS vehicles within 15 minutes.



