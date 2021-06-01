ATLIS Motor Vehicles Announces Closing Date For Its Regulation A+ Offering

MESA, Ariz., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLIS Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company, has announced its Regulation A+ offering will close at 11:59 p.m. on Wed., June 30, 2021. To date, ATLIS's Regulation A+ Offering has generated investments from 9,000+ individuals at $8.24 per share.

ATLIS is developing a fully electric XP vehicle platform, an electric XT pickup truck, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging ecosystem to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes.

KEY DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES



ATLIS's two previous crowdfunding campaigns from 2018-2020 funded key development milestones including:

the first iteration of the XP platform prototype,



an ATLIS battery pack charge demonstration resulting in a proof-of-concept full charge time of 8 minutes and 55 seconds,



the ongoing development of the XT pickup truck prototype, which is scheduled to be revealed in Q3 2021,



funding ATLIS's move to its Mesa, AZ , manufacturing headquarters and the strategic growth of the company's team.

ATLIS has submitted 25 patent protection applications thus far for battery cell, battery thermal management technology, charging technology, modular platform, and various vehicle systems.

ATLIS and Clemson University have partnered to advance development of electric vehicle batteries that charge faster, last longer and can be scaled to fit a variety of vehicle classes.

ATLIS and Clemson University have partnered to advance development of electric vehicle batteries that charge faster, last longer and can be scaled to fit a variety of vehicle classes.

ATLIS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea-based Media Tech Co., Ltd. Media Tech will be the sole supplier for the design, development, manufacturing, installation, and calibration of all machinery comprising the electrode, assembly, and formation lines required for ATLIS to create a limited-run prototype battery cell production line.

ATLIS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia-based Greatech who will supply all parts, equipment, and machinery required to form ATLIS's limited-run prototype battery pack assembly line.

-based Greatech who will supply all parts, equipment, and machinery required to form ATLIS's limited-run prototype battery pack assembly line. Funds raised from the Regulation A+ Offering are being used to complete development and testing of the XP platform, XT pickup truck, battery pack, and will assist in funding the early, small-scale manufacturing phase.

INVEST IN ATLIS

ATLIS is offering shares at $8.24 per share, with a minimum investment of 30 shares, to accredited and non-accredited domestic and international investors. Visit invest.atlismotorvehicles.com to learn more about ATLIS and become an investor. ATLIS's qualified Offering Circular, dated Aug. 28, 2020, may be viewed here.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

