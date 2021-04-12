ATLIS Motor Vehicles Appoints Former Bird Rides Executive to Chief Financial Officer

MESA, Ariz., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility company that is developing a 500-mile electric work truck, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and charging ecosystem, announced today that John Stilo has joined the company as chief financial officer. Stilo brings to ATLIS an extensive background in the electrification, mobility, and finance industries.

Most recently, Stilo led the finance and accounting team at Sure, a VC-backed Insurtech Software as a Service (SaaS) fast-growing start-up. Prior to Sure, he led the financial planning and analysis team at Bird Rides, the micromobility company based in Santa Monica, California, that operates electric scooters in hundreds of cities across the globe. Stilo developed the first budget and headcount plan required for the company's hypergrowth when Bird Rides became the fastest company to reach a $1 billion valuation.

Stilo, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), also held senior finance and consulting positions at Ernst & Young, Universal Music Group, and PWC. He has advised midsize and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries including technology, entertainment, consumer products, and manufacturing, on their finance and accounting organizations.

"We plan to completely change the work truck market to create an EV and charging infrastructure to compete with three-quarter-ton diesel trucks," said Mark Hanchett, ATLIS CEO and founder. "As ATLIS continues to grow, we are developing new partnerships. We are experiencing increased investment as we move closer to our start of production, so it is critical to have the executive team in place, specifically a strong CFO like John, who understands the startup and EV environment, to support the efforts of the engineering and product development teams."

ATLIS falls squarely at the intersection of Stilo's passions - scaling fast-growing tech startups and the EV industry.

"I have a passion for electric vehicles, and the future role they hold in our society," Stilo said. "Mark's vision for ATLIS and what it will provide to the technology landscape for everything electric (batteries, platforms and vehicles) will be instrumental to shaping the future of the EV industry, and I am excited to be a part of it."

In 2020, ATLIS expanded its workforce to more than 50 people, and the company anticipates doubling it by the end of 2021.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. All ATLIS technology is being designed, developed, and produced in Mesa, Arizona. More information is available on the ATLIS website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

