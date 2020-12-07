ATLIS Motor Vehicles Expands Leadership Team With Industry Experts

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company that is developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, announced today the addition of two new members to its leadership team that is comprised of experts in multiple disciplines, such as mathematics, physics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, data sciences, and software development.

Rob Healey, ATLIS's new general manager of energy, and Jack Al Ferzly, the company's new lead engineer and project manager for the energy team, each bring more than 20 years of automotive industry and battery technology development experience to ATLIS having worked in a variety of roles at General Motors, BMW, Electrify America, Byton, and A123 Systems.

ATLIS is creating the XT all-electric work truck that will have a full charge range of up to 500 miles, the batteries to power it, and the ecosystem needed to fully recharge in less than 15 minutes. This requires expertise in high-tech engineering design and legacy automotive manufacturing, coupled with advanced technology prowess that is garnered in other industries.

Mark Hanchett, ATLIS chief executive officer and founder, whose background is in law enforcement technology development, has built a team of experts from a wide range of industries, including automotive, animal medicine, human defense, mining, military, security and defense, transportation and logistics, publishing, real estate, and plastics manufacturing.

The ATLIS leadership team now includes:

Mark Hanchett , CEO and founder, is a mechanical engineer and truck enthusiast who spent more than a decade in product development engineering body camera and Taser products for law enforcement at Axon.

, CEO and founder, is a mechanical engineer and truck enthusiast who spent more than a decade in product development engineering body camera and Taser products for law enforcement at Axon. Annie Pratt , president, is a Stanford graduate with a degree in product design engineering who led the consumer product business unit at Axon.

, president, is a graduate with a degree in product design engineering who led the consumer product business unit at Axon. Rob Healey , general manager of energy, has a track record of successful product launches in the electric vehicle market, having held positions at Byton, Electrify America, and BMW's electrification team.

general manager of energy, has a track record of successful product launches in the electric vehicle market, having held positions at Byton, Electrify America, and BMW's electrification team. Huda Almashhadany , head of battery development, is a mechanical engineer with deep battery development knowledge as she was the former battery lead at Byton and Faraday Future. She has spent her entire career at automotive and transportation startups.

, head of battery development, is a mechanical engineer with deep battery development knowledge as she was the former battery lead at Byton and Faraday Future. She has spent her entire career at automotive and transportation startups. Chris Dawson , head of XP Platform, is a former U.S. Navy nuclear chemist and helicopter pilot. He ran manufacturing and automation at Tesla from 2014-2019 for the Model S/X/3.

, head of XP Platform, is a former U.S. Navy nuclear chemist and helicopter pilot. He ran manufacturing and automation at Tesla from 2014-2019 for the Model S/X/3. Jack Al Ferzly , lead engineer and project manager for the energy team, is a mathematician and mechanical engineer with international automotive expertise. His extensive electric vehicle experience stems from previous positions at General Motors, A123 Systems, and Saudi Industries for Cable Accessories.

lead engineer and project manager for the energy team, is a mathematician and mechanical engineer with international automotive expertise. His extensive electric vehicle experience stems from previous positions at General Motors, A123 Systems, and Saudi Industries for Cable Accessories. Rob Mandrov , vice president of operations, is a computer engineer with prior leadership roles in quality management at Axon, Shure Incorporated, Roku, and Apple.

, vice president of operations, is a computer engineer with prior leadership roles in quality management at Axon, Shure Incorporated, Roku, and Apple. Tamica Sears , vice president of talent, is a human resources professional and leadership development coach with a background in psychology and organizational development.

, vice president of talent, is a human resources professional and leadership development coach with a background in psychology and organizational development. Will Rudolphi , director of investor relations, worked in business development at EXOS, which supports global organizations such as Google, Intel, Adobe, and American Airlines.

"We are in a completely new industry, building things that don't currently exist, and doing things that have never been done," Hanchett said. "Not only do I need a team with diverse experiences, but I also need a certain attitude and work ethic. I need people willing to stare up a seemingly unscalable mountain and believe we can reach the summit one step at a time."

In 2020, ATLIS expanded its workforce to 50 men and women, and the company anticipates doubling it by the end of 2021.

As the entire auto industry faces the challenge of attracting the right talent, Hanchett believes the culture of his company combined with the cost of living, climate, and reputation of Arizona becoming "Silicon Desert" will enable ATLIS to continue to build the team it needs to succeed. All ATLIS technology is being designed, developed, and produced in Mesa, Arizona. More information is available on the ATLIS website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle.

