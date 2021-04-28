ATLIS Motor Vehicles Files For Five New Patents To Bring Battery, Electric Work Truck, And Charging Ecosystem To Market

MESA, Ariz., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLIS Motor Vehicles (AMV), a start-up mobility technology company developing an electric work truck, and the batteries and motors to drive it, has filed five new provisional patents for protection of key technology related to its proprietary EV charging technology and XT pickup truck. The new patent applications cover proprietary charging algorithms, charging handle, cable, and station technologies, data management, and driver profile transfer technology.

To date, AMV has submitted 25 patent protection applications for battery cell, battery thermal management technology, charging technology, modular platform, and various vehicle systems.

AMV is developing the XT pickup truck to meet the size, refueling, towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles and the XP platform, a "skateboard", which serves as the base for the pickup. The company is also developing proprietary battery cells and packs, electric motors, and a modular system architecture that will create a high capacity, high output, fast-charging work truck.

"We are taking a unique approach and developing all technology in-house to create a vehicle that meets specific customer needs," said Mark Hanchett, CEO of ATLIS Motor Vehicles. "ATLIS has a robust and growing patent portfolio, further positioning the company as a true contender in the EV start-up space."

AMV's five new pending patents include:

METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR CHARGING CURRENT PROFILE, A CHARGING TEMPERATURE PROFILE, AND SPIKES FOR A RECHARGABLE BATTERY: Application number 17217516

This covers ATLIS' proprietary charging algorithms used to achieve 15-minute complete charging cycles. ATLIS vehicles do not require preconditioning before reaching a charging station and leverage advanced algorithms and conditions to ensure battery cell life.

METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR CHARGING AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE: Application number 17215303

This application covers ATLIS' proprietary charging handle, cable, and station technologies that allow the company to deliver significant energy required to charge a vehicle in 15 minutes. This design is leveraged to minimize heat generation, size, and increase comfort and usability of the ATLIS Advanced Charging station systems.

METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR DATA TRANSPORT AND TRANSMISSION FROM A REMOTE LOCATION: Application number 1807.123.020

This patent application focuses on the connected ecosystem of chargers, vehicles, and equipment, specifically focusing on how ATLIS will connect both direct and indirect cloud connected systems to each other to better manage data to and from the ATLIS ecosystem.

METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR A GEOMETRIC AND DRIVER PROFILES FOR A VEHICLE: Application number 17216150

This patent covers driver profile transfer between vehicles of like and non-like interior layouts. Leveraging 3D geometric profiles created from driver and occupant position, climate, and driving style settings and smart algorithms to geometrically configure a secondary vehicle upon entry.

METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR CHARGING STATION IDENTIFICATION, AUTHENTICATION, AND ENERGY DELIVERY: Application number 1807.124.020

This patent covers the use of near field communication and wireless communication technologies to identify, authenticate, and engage with a charging station to start the energy transfer between the station and the vehicle. This is a key component in ATLIS's long-term vision to build out a seamless, high powered charging ecosystem that will power our lives.

All AMV technology is being designed, developed, and produced in Mesa, Arizona. More information can be found by visiting the ATLIS website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. More information is available on the ATLIS website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

SOURCE ATLIS Motor Vehicles

