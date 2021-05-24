ATLIS Motor Vehicles Forms Strategic Partnership To Streamline Vehicle Ownership Experience

MESA, Ariz., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WhipFlip to handle customer vehicle trade-ins as part of the ATLIS vehicle purchasing experience.

ATLIS is developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes. The XT prototype pickup truck will be revealed this year and production will begin in 2022. While the ATLIS development team enters the advanced stages of product development, ATLIS's business team is working aggressively to assemble a seamless, exceptional customer experience.

WhipFlip is disrupting the traditional consumer trade-in process of a vehicle. WhipFlip gives the consumer the power to sell a vehicle in three easy steps, in less than 5 minutes, right from their doorstep. Consumers enter their vehicle's information and receive an instant offer using only a smartphone. The company leverages proprietary technology aligned with how consumers transact most things today, combined with key industry partners to provide an instant transaction for most vehicles. WhipFlip's existing infrastructure and customer service reputation make it an ideal partner for ATLIS.

"We are looking at the entire vehicle ownership experience," said ATLIS founder and CEO Mark Hanchett. "Traditional models of buying and selling vehicles must be upgraded, or in some instances replaced, to meet customer needs and expectations. Buying and selling a vehicle should be a simple, seamless experience and ATLIS intends to make that happen by partnering with industry partners such as WhipFlip."

WhipFlip's leadership team believes ATLIS will gain significant market share in the electric truck industry and attract large number of vehicle trade-ins.

"We take pride in disrupting what many believe is a flawed vehicle selling process," said Roger Clappe, WhipFlip Founder and CEO. "Atlis Motor Vehicles is going to disrupt the work truck industry with the XT pickup, and we believe there will be significant opportunities to assist consumers trade in traditional ICE trucks. This is a very mutually attractive partnership."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About WhipFlip

WhipFlip is automotive eCommerce technology company developing a suite of products and services built for consumers as well as the automotive industry to easily liquidate vehicles with zero friction. WhipFlip continues to enhance its platform with a seamless mobile web app experience available to all consumers and commercial partners as it aggressively expands its footprint to serve huge demand across the United States. For more information, please visit www.whipflip.com.

SOURCE ATLIS Motor Vehicles

Related Links

https://www.atlismotorvehicles.com

