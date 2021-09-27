Atlis Motor Vehicles Reveals Design Of Pre-Production XT Pickup

"We are out to change the work truck market. The goal is to create an electric pickup with the performance characteristics of a ¾-ton diesel that can quickly be recharged," said Mark Hanchett, ATLIS founder and CEO. "We've focused on the design features our target market cares most about - maximizing functionality, storage, capability, and passenger comfort to create the best possible ownership experience."

EXTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS

Front End

The XT does not require a large engine bay which allows for a downward sloping hood to improve aerodynamics and visibility. It also provides significant vehicle storage, which is critical in a work truck. The front trunk, or frunk, has a spray-on bed liner and offers 18.5 cubic feet of space, the largest volume of any electric vehicle on the market today or projected to launch in the next two years. It is also equipped with 2 x 110V/30A outlet, a 240V/50-amp outlet, access to compressed air, and USB-C charging ports.

Lighting & Mirrors

The XT includes an active headlight management system to improve safety and visibility. Each headlight is comprised of four DRLs which double as a turn signal and can flash in a variety of colors for different applications. A projector bulb provides more illumination depending upon the work case.

The taillights are also adjustable depending on use case. The lighting can be programmed for red or amber for typical taillights and turn signals or flash colors in emergency situations. The same projector bulbs used in the front are also in the rear, providing additional light when working or connecting a trailer in dark spaces.

With individually addressable LEDS bulbs, front and rear lightbars have been integrated into the front and rear windshields. The lighting functionality includes color changes and the ability to create text and patterns for enhanced safety. All lighting has been developed in-house to meet customer needs and ensure quality.

The XT is equipped with a digital mirror system utilizing cameras as well as retractable mirrors. One camera mounted to each side of the vehicle and two screens on the dashboard provide the driver with an unprecedented level of visibility, particularly in dark driving conditions or when visibility is limited.

When the vehicle is turned on, mirrors extend and when the vehicle is off, the mirrors retract to be flush with the body panel. This provides more clearance around the vehicle. The winged mirrors serve as the turn signal and can fully extend when in tow mode. A heating element is included in the mirror system to alleviate snow and ice and ensure proper function.

Accessibility

Unlike other trucks, the XT step is integrated in the structure of the platform and extends along both sides of the vehicle, providing easy access to the bed and accessories.

Extra-large door handles are integrated into the door panels with no moving mechanism to ensure durability and ease of use while wearing work gloves.

The XT has a unique air sprung suspension design with dynamic damping capabilities that adjust to the vehicle load. This helps deliver a consistent and comfortable driving experience every time, regardless of the environment. The air suspension system also assists with loading and unloading the truck by lowering it for easy access.

Bed

The XT pickup's bed is available in 6.5 and 8-ft and comes standard with a spray-in bed liner. The bed mounted power outlets host a variety of built-in functionality, including four 120V outlets/30-amp, two USB A ports and two USB C ports to allow customers to plug in all ancillary devices while in the field. One 240V/50-amp hookup will power tools that require a higher voltage, such as a welder. A pneumatic hookup will power any pneumatic tools allowing customers to bring their entire shop into the field, eliminating the need for any type of infrastructure to get the job done.

Battery Charging

The XT is equipped with a CCS charge port as well as an AAC/1.5-megawatt charge port on along the front left side of the vehicle. This enables the vehicle to utilize the existing charging infrastructure and leverage the J1172 port to recharge on a standard 120 or 240 V outlet and be able to ultra-fast charge using the AAC port in less than 15 minutes.

INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS

The interior design is based on three priorities: comfort, functionality, and form to provide the best overall ownership experience.

Seating

The XT is available in a three or six passenger configuration. The front and rear seats are identical to ensure comfort for all passengers. This also enabled ATLIS to leverage one component multiple times to drive economies of scale and reduce cost.

Storage

The front and rear center consoles include a locking storage area at the base, three large cupholders, two wireless phone chargers and bucket storage behind the console. Everything is designed to be accessible while wearing work gloves.

Displays/User Interface

ATLIS is taking a new approach at the dashboard design, bringing both simplicity and sophistication to the digital cockpit. Side mirrors are replaced by displays placed around the steering wheel, and an instrument cluster display is attached to the steering column for better viewing angles.

Finally, a 12.8" center touch display completes the user interface roster with all vehicle controls for the driver and passengers, and all the main functions are easy to reach. The interface will have customizable soft keys in the center display and on the steering wheel. The center touch display is based on a three-touch principle enabling the customer to get to any function within three touches.

The production version will include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a new concept of cluster and steering wheel control that will redefine driver user interface and bring a lot of convenience for the workers.

Materials

As work trucks perform in many different environments, from sand to mud to gravel, the durable interior must be easily cleaned and maintained to meet the most demanding customers' needs. All materials from seats to the dash are aesthetically pleasing but stain, scratch, and rip resistant.

"This is the fourth iteration of the XT prototype, and we plan to start production in late 2022," Hanchett said. "The team continues to refine the interior and exterior design based on extensive customer and investor feedback. We have the engineering and design expertise, flexibility and vision to create something completely different to provide customers with an entire ecosystem needed to get their jobs done."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. To learn more and to invest in ATLIS, visit www.investinatlismotorvehicles.com.

