Atlis Motor Vehicles Signs Agreement With Australian Manufactured Vehicles To Sell Over 19,000 XT Pickups In Australia

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with Australian Manufactured Vehicles Pty Ltd (AusMV) in which AusMV will buy ATLIS XT pickups and complete right-hand drive production in Australia for sale in the Oceania and Southeast Asia market under the ATLIS brand. AusMV will purchase over 19,000 XT pickups through 2025 and will provide expertise in compliance and certification, as well as support in service and charging infrastructure for the Australian market.

ATLIS is developing a fully electric vehicle platform, proprietary battery cells and packs, and the necessary charging infrastructure to recharge a 500-mile range battery in less than 15 minutes. The XT prototype will be revealed this year and production will begin in 2022.

AUSMV is an Australian distributor for vehicles remanufactured to right-hand drive with Australia's largest service network, focusing on American pickups and muscle cars.

"According to the Climate Council, Australia's goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2035 equates to the need for 75 percent of new vehicle sales to be electric," said Mark Hanchett, CEO and founder of ATLIS. "Many traditional automakers have overlooked Australia when launching new EVs for a variety of reasons, but we see things differently. Our long-range, fast-charging electric work trucks are ideal for this market. We don't need legislative imperatives and other incentives to ship vehicles to Australia and AusMV knows how to get them into owners' hands."

ATLIS' expertise in battery and EV design, development and manufacturing combined with AusMV's competency in vehicle assembly and its truck market penetration in the market creates an ideal partnership. ATLIS will exclusively sell the XT pickup to AusMV for distribution to the AusMV territory.

"ATLIS has an innovative product and a solid business plan that covers not only the vehicle production, but also, battery manufacturing and charging technology that is suited to Australia's conditions. Our confidence in the ATLIS team is so great, that we have invested in the company," said Eddie Kocwa, managing director of AusMV and AusEV.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About Australian Manufactured Vehicles

AusMV is an Australian Owned and Operated Vehicle Importer and Distributor. They have been involved in remanufacturing LHD Vehicles for the past 10 years and are considered innovators in their field. AusMV have a future business strategy that firmly embraces Electric Vehicles – specifically large and heavy-duty Pickups. AusMV, through AusEV, will distribute a range of electric vehicles in Australia through its wholly owned network. AusMV is part of the Boss Capital Group. For more information, visit www.bosscap.com.au

