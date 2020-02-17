Atlis Motor Vehicles to Host First "Battery Day" on February 21, 2020

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlis Motor Vehicles, electric vehicle technology startup, announced their first Atlis Battery Day, where they will showcase early prototypes of their proprietary ultra-fast charging battery technology and 100% electric XP Platform.

Atlis XP Platform

"If you're going to change the world, you have to build something that makes the existing technology obsolete. Current electric vehicles simply don't have what it takes to compete in the work truck market," says Atlis CEO and founder Mark Hanchett. "Truck owners need a battery that is high capacity, high output, and it needs to charge fast. So, we're creating the Atlis battery cell and pack, a complete re-think on cell technology and approaches to improving battery performance, that charges in just 15 minutes."

Atlis Battery Day will take place at 9am on February 21, 2020 at Atlis's new headquarters in Mesa, AZ. The brand new 42,000 sf facility is where Atlis will build their production prototype of their battery pack and XP Platform this year, with the XT Truck production prototype coming early 2021. Registration for Atlis Battery Day is open to investors, media, and customers: http://atlismotorvehicles-5497987.hs-sites.com/event.



About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a mobility technology company developing products that will power people to do work, specifically individuals and fleet owners who work in agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. In order to meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific vehicle needs.

For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com or email info@atlismotorvehicles.com.

