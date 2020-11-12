ATM Company Prineta Announces New ATM Services Program Specifically Designed for Casinos and Game Rooms and a Placement Contract Win with a Newly Opened Tribal Casino

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ATM company Prineta USA, is announcing the launch of a new full service ATM placement program specifically designed for casinos and game rooms that is available nationwide in all 50 states and parts of Canada and a new placement contract win at a newly constructed casino in Kansas.

Prineta offers ATM services to casinos

Where there is a need for cash, Prineta USA will be there. But not all locations have the same needs; for casinos and game rooms with Video Gaming Technology (VGT) slot machines and video poker adult arcades, convenient access to cash is essential to operations and vendors must be able to load and service machines 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

To meet the unique cash and service needs of gaming establishments, Prineta USA has developed an ATM program specifically for casinos and game rooms that includes high volume cash loading, generous payouts and constant monitoring of cash levels and machine health.

"The ATMs we put into casinos and game rooms receive the VIP treatment," said Prineta Managing Partner, Tanner Morton. "We have a special VIP watch list for our best accounts and constantly monitor transaction activity, cash levels, and health status with a small team of employees at headquarters while at the same time, our local technicians also monitor everything and stand ready to load or maintenance machines as needed, including on the weekends. That is something that really differentiates Prineta; we have hundreds of local technicians all across the country that can load and fix bill jams as needed and don't rely on outsourced armored truck cash replenishments that only load on a fixed schedule."

Casinos and game rooms care most about two things: 1) payouts, and 2) reliability. The Prineta ATM program for gaming establishments is designed to be strong in both categories with generous competitive payouts from the surcharge revenues and proactive, responsive local ATM technicians with sufficient levels of cash to make sure the machine never runs out of cash or stops working.

Prineta provides ATM machines and manages all aspects of the ATM for casinos and game rooms to ensure cash is always available in all states where gaming is legal and permitted: California, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota and West Virginia.

About Prineta:

Prineta is a full service ATM company that specializes in free ATM placements for qualified locations with a need for cash. With the largest network of independent ATM operators in the country curated over the last 11 years, Prineta owns, operates and services ATM machines in all 50 states and the populated areas of Canada. Making access to cash convenient and getting an ATM as easy as possible since 2009. More information can be found at Prineta.com/ATMs.

