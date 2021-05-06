Atma Global Honored as Bronze Stevie Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards

Users can access learning content from anywhere on any device. Professionals in diverse industries can quickly access unbiased, concise, content-rich videos covering deep dives on essential country, culture, and global business topics in unique, easy-to-digest, retainable learning curations.

Atma Global's CEO Sanjyot P. Dunung stated, "We are pleased to receive this award as continued recognition for our proprietary subscription platform for global business learners. We created Atma Insights in response to professionals' requests for direct and easy access to our unique and reliable learning videos in an affordable and engaging digital solution. Our goal was to provide the depth of an in-person course, but at a fraction of the cost and time commitment. With three million users of our content, we understand what global professionals need to learn in order to be successful, including interacting, communicating, managing, and negotiating across cultures."

Atma Insights is an exemplary professional development resource for lifelong learning. Judges recognized Atma Insights as "a savvy business solution and a helpful app that meets global learning needs."

"The American economy continues to show its resilience," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. She described this year's winners as a "testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity."

About Atma Global

Atma Global is an award-winning developer and publisher of innovative global learning solutions focusing on countries, cultures, and global business topics for the corporate, education, and travel markets. The firm's digital content has been used by almost three million professionals, educators, students, and global enthusiasts. The firm's Cultural Advisory Services provides thought leadership and assists global institutions in achieving business objectives and enhancing profitability.

