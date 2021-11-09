ATMECS, Inc. Awarded Google Services Partner Distinction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATMECS, a global leader in providing innovative and effective technology solutions, has been recognized as a Google Cloud Services Partner within the Google Partner Advantage Program. This advanced Google Partner Level is achieved by satisfying key requirements that are structured to ensure that partners are well equipped to meet customer needs and are designed to address technical, cloud, solution capabilities, industry awareness, along with marketing, and sales proficiencies.

Commenting on this achievement, Ravi Velagapudi, President & Chief Executive Officer, said, "This recognition by Google is based upon years of outstanding work by the entire ATMECS organization, and demonstrates our commitment and passion to our clients to provide the best solutions available. As our clients continue to look to Google for key cloud-based technology advances and business solutions we stand ready to lead this important adoption and evolution."

ATMECS globally partners with Fortune 500 organizations, mid-size business, and innovative startups by delivering digital transformation, cloud migration and operations, rapid application development, trusted security, advanced analytics, and customer engagement solutions.

About ATMECS, Inc.

For nearly a decade ATMECS, a R&D and Product Engineering organization, has built a global reputation of providing professional services that help organizations maximize the use of digital cloud-based technologies. From digital design to digital integration, from cloud planning to cloud transformation to cloud operations, from product development and product support to world-wide user support, ATMECS is the service partner of choice!

ATMECS makes the digital transformation journey smooth and simple by creating a vision, developing valuable mobile and desktop applications, managing applications, data, security, and hybrid cloud environments, and taking care of user demands 24 by 7. We help businesses monetize their IT investments and drive innovation and improvement. While business success and technology adoption is our focus, Passionate Minds is who we are.

A global team with complementary capabilities – Leaders who ASPIRE and reach out to the future, THINKERS who question the status quo, team with professionals to MANAGE projects effectively, ENGAGING and focusing on outcomes, CREATING value through innovation, and ultimately helping clients SUCCEED.

