Atmos Financial and Clean Energy Credit Union Launch Atmos Clean Energy Solutions, a New CUSO Empowering Credit Unions to Lead in the Clean Energy Transition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmos Financial, PBC and Clean Energy Federal Credit Union today announced the formation of Atmos Clean Energy Solutions, a newly registered Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) dedicated to making clean energy lending easy and accessible for every credit union across the United States.

Atmos Clean Energy Solutions provides credit unions with a turnkey, customizable platform to launch and scale clean energy lending programs that are efficient, cost-effective, and impactful. By combining Atmos Financial's climate-fintech expertise with Clean Energy CU's proven track record in mission-driven lending, the CUSO enables institutions of any size to enter the rapidly growing clean energy sector with confidence.

Mission & Vision

Vision: Every credit union leading their community in the clean energy transition.

Mission: To make clean energy lending easy and accessible for every credit union.

"Adopting a plug-and-play model for solar lending would have been a game-changer when we launched," said Terri Mickelsen, CEO of Clean Energy Credit Union. "After using the Atmos solution for over six months, I've been impressed by its simplicity and the support behind it. It's incredibly accessible and easy for our small team to manage. We spent an extraordinary amount of time and resources building our solution from scratch; being able to offer credit unions a ready-made path, backed by seasoned industry veterans, isn't just convenient, it's invaluable."

Ravi Mikkelsen, CEO of Atmos Financial, added: "Credit unions have always been at the forefront of community-based finance, and now they have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead in the clean energy transition. Atmos Clean Energy Solutions was designed to eliminate barriers, accelerate program launches, and empower credit unions of all sizes to offer their members affordable, resilient, and sustainable energy solutions. Together, we can transform how millions of Americans power their lives — and how credit unions grow their memberships."

The Opportunity

Distributed clean energy lending is one of the fastest-growing segments of consumer finance. With historically strong performance, cash-flow-neutral loan structures, and powerful member acquisition potential, clean energy lending positions credit unions to diversify portfolios while deepening community ties. Yet, launching a program from scratch has traditionally required significant time, capital, and expertise.

Atmos Clean Energy Solutions bridges this gap by offering:

Turnkey product development and compliance

End-to-end origination, servicing, and portfolio management

Integration with state and green bank credit enhancements

Immediate access to a multi-billion-dollar clean energy project pipeline

For credit unions, the impact is clear: 3 months from 1st-meeting-to-launch (3 - 9 months saved), dramatically reduced program costs (up to 92% savings versus DIY), and the ability to own the member relationship in one of the most dynamic financial markets of our time

About Atmos Clean Energy Solutions

Atmos Clean Energy Solutions is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) formed by Atmos Financial, PBC and Clean Energy Federal Credit Union. The CUSO's mission is to make clean energy lending easy and accessible for every credit union, empowering institutions nationwide to lead their communities in the clean energy transition.

