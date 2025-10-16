AtmosAir Solutions' Tony Abate named a Commissioner to The Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air

AtmosAir Solutions' VP & CTO Signs 2025 Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air at UN Climate Week

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Abate, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at AtmosAir Solutions, an indoor air purification, sensor, and monitoring technology company, will serve as a Commissioner of the newly launched Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, an initiative led by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to elevate indoor air as a critical public health priority and drive coordinated global action and solutions.

Abate will collaborate with global leaders, researchers, and advocates to develop actionable strategies aimed at improving indoor air standards worldwide. His appointment reflects a growing recognition of the urgent need to address indoor air quality, especially as buildings become more tightly sealed and energy efficient. By participating in the Commission, Abate continues to champion advanced technologies and evidence-based policies that protect public health and foster safer indoor environments for all.

AtmosAir Solutions was recently asked to sign the 2025 Global Pledge for Healthy Indoor Air during the United Nations Climate Week. The pledge represented a landmark moment, signaling the first international movement to prioritize healthy indoor air for all.

"Creating healthier indoor spaces requires global collaboration, we are fully committed and proud to join this coalition of global leaders in moving beyond discussion to decisive action for improved indoor air quality," says Steve Levine, AtmosAir Solutions President and CEO, "our commitment to applying our expertise and innovation to meet the highest standards in indoor air quality remains a top priority for our company to meet our customers' needs."

Abate is widely recognized as a leading authority in the field of indoor air quality, frequently sought after for his expertise by both industry and public health organizations. His commitment to advancing healthier indoor environments has positioned him at the forefront of innovation and policy development in this vital area.

AtmosAir Solutions' long-standing leadership in the industry has helped position Abate to be a representative on multiple ASHRAE committees where he participates in developing standards and guidelines, such as ASHRAE's Standard 241, for indoor air quality and monitoring for healthier and more sustainable building design. He is currently a member of ASHRAE's Standards Committee which develops recommendations for creating sustainable indoor spaces.

To address consumer's high demand and awareness of indoor air quality, AtmosAir Solutions' Abate started and currently Chairs ASHRAE's committee Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Devices (IAQMD) committee to develop standards around indoor air quality monitoring, which will pave the way within the industry raising the bar for the future of indoor air quality monitoring in buildings.

Indoor air pollution is associated with nearly 3.2 million premature deaths annually and contributes to a wide range of chronic and acute health conditions including respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive decline. Despite the risks and the fact that people spend 90% of their lives indoors, indoor air quality has historically lagged behind other public health and environmental priorities.

Abate is also a certified indoor environmentalist as designated by the Indoor Air Quality Association and the American Air Quality Council.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions, headquartered in Fairfield, CT, is a global leader of indoor air purification and monitoring solutions that create healthier indoor environments. AtmosAir Solution's technology is installed in more than 10,000 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. Within the company's multi-product portfolio its patented bi-polar ionization (BPI) purification technology actively and continuously works to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir Solutions helps the world to see air differently, with monitoring solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. Over the past two decades, AtmosAir Solutions' technology has been tested by independent labs, engineering consultants, and industry associations, such as ASHRAE, The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, showing measurable improvements to indoor air quality and in return providing confidence to all stakeholders and tenants throughout all indoor environments. AtmosAir Solution's modern technology helps meet sustainability targets and adheres to infrastructure standards achieving environmental stewardship. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations, and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here: https://www.wellcertified.com

