Atmosfy Announces $12 Million in Seed Funding as it Surpasses One Million Local Businesses on the Platform

Atmosfy

10 Aug, 2023, 16:44 ET

New way to discover and review dining, nightlife, and travel experiences, in real-time, through user-generated video content

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosfy, the leading video platform for reviewing live dining and nightlife experiences, announced $12 million in seed funding led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo), Streamlined Ventures, Industry Ventures, Canaan Partners, Village Global, Progression Fund and Convivialite Ventures. The funding comes as Atmosfy rapidly expands its global reach, celebrating its one-millionth local business across more than 10,000 cities in more than 150 countries. 

Video has become the preferred way for people to consume content, but online reviews still rely on static photos, outdated text and star rating offerings that haven't changed since the days of print media. Atmosfy brings in-the-moment reviews to life with authentic videos from hyper-local creators who share their experiences in local restaurants, hotels, bars, nightclubs, and festivals. This mobile, video-first approach puts local businesses on the map (and in the feed) making it easy for people to discover new places, plan trips, and find out what's happening in real-time. 

"As a former bartender, I witnessed the challenges faced by local businesses in promoting their brand and generating positive online reviews," stated Michael Ebel, Founder and CEO of Atmosfy, "During COVID, that difficulty for businesses was exponentially amplified, and it was clear there was a new solution needed to help support them. Atmosfy gave consumers a way to highlight their experiences through video, inspire others to come visit, and support the businesses that were still open. The mission has resonated globally and has taken off, helping people rediscover their cities, or new ones, in real-time."

Built by Instagram, TripAdvisor, TikTok, OpenTable, and Google alumni, Atmosfy has opened a new channel for local discovery, uniting the power of mobile, video, and location-specific content. The new funding will enable the team to expand the platform, to integrate deep personalization, develop best-in-class partnerships, and further support local businesses.

"At Redpoint, we're big believers in consumers' ongoing obsession with user-generated content. Consumers again and again have proven that they want to hear from cultural curators that speak like them, live like them – and, in Atmosfy's case, enjoy experiences like them," noted Meera Clark, Principal at Redpoint. "At the same time, we know that preferences, particularly among Gen Z, are shifting as they seek more authentic, immersive, and engaging outlets for discovery, entertainment, and self-expression. In our minds, if there is one company that epitomizes these themes, it's Atmosfy. From its industry-leading engagement to its remarkably robust library of UGC, we're honored and grateful to be partnering with Michael and the Atmosfy team for this next phase of growth."

"Consumers post video reviews 13 times more frequently than they write reviews, and Atmosfy users post five times more frequently than other social platforms as they're posting all their experiences in-the-moment," continued Ebel. "Additionally, the content's shelf life is longer than other social platforms, as it's continually discovered months after it's posted by users deciding where to go at home and around the world."

To discover the best in your city and around the world, download Atmosfy in the Apple app store or on Google Play.

About Atmosfy 
Atmosfy is the fastest growing platform globally for live video of dining and nightlife experiences. With content for over one million locations in 10,000+ cities and towns, spanning more than 150 countries, Atmosfy connects people with the world's best places and things to do through immersive videos, inspiring them to seek out richer experiences while supporting local businesses worldwide.

