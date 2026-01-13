Atmosphera Appoints Christi Hucks and Katya Johnson as Co-CEOs Ahead of U.S. Expansion in Spring 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphera, the acclaimed, climate-curated skincare brand founded in Canada, today announced the appointment of Christi Hucks and Katya Johnson as Co-Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately, as the company prepares for its U.S. market debut in Spring 2026. The appointments support the next phase of growth and North American expansion, in partnership with Atmosphera's founder and owner Katelyn Rousselle.

Since its launch in Canada in 2016, Atmosphera has developed a devoted customer base by redefining luxury skincare with formulations designed to work in harmony with one's environment.

Christi Hucks, Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "What attracted me to Atmosphera was the proven effectiveness of the formulations, and the near-cult following that the brand and founder/esthetician Katelyn Rousselle have built. Atmosphera is not a start-up, it is a scale-up, and we're thrilled to bring these beautiful products to the largest skincare market."

The Spring 2026 U.S. launch will feature Atmosphera's signature climate-curated skincare rituals, designed to perform in response to environmental stressors including humidity, temperature, and exposure to air pollution.

Katya Johnson, Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, "Atmosphera is one of the first brands to create products through the lens of weather-typing, which drives better results than focusing on skin type alone, which has been the industry's main focus for decades. Atmosphera is exceptionally well-positioned to become the leader in weather-adaptive, science-backed skincare."

Hucks and Johnson bring a combined 25 years of experience leading sales teams across diverse markets and industries, including beauty, skincare, and wellness.

Rousselle will continue to guide Atmosphera's creative vision and product innovation, while Hucks and Johnson lead operational strategy, partnerships, and U.S. market growth.

"I built Atmosphera with passion, patience and deep expertise. Our U.S. expansion is an exciting next chapter that will both honor our purpose, and expand our reach," Katelyn Rousselle, Founder and Owner, said. "I will remain hands-on in my treatment room working with clients every day, which will inform Atmosphera's future product pipeline, along with new ingredient partnerships that will underscore our commitment to science and sustainability."

About Atmosphera

Atmosphera is a luxury, climate-curated beauty brand dedicated to skincare that responds to the environments people live in. By merging scientific precision, clean formulation, and sensory ritual, Atmosphera delivers elevated solutions for modern, climate-conscious consumers — helping you find your element.

