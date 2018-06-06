Atmosphere Commercial Interiors Names Jeff Anderson Regional Vice President, Arizona

During his tenure, Arezzo played a significant role in leading the Arizona region as Vice President, transitioning the brand following a change in corporate ownership and leading two crucial workplace moves in Tucson and Phoenix. "We are grateful for Jayme's leadership during an important period of growth and change," said Carlene Wilson, President and CEO of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors. "Jayme prepared Atmosphere for continued growth and success in Arizona through a clear focus on relationship and talent development."

Anderson brings outstanding credentials to Atmosphere's Arizona operations, with deep contract interiors experience in manufacturing and dealership management. Anderson owned and operated an office furniture dealership for 21 years prior to holding several leadership positions with Office Max and The HON Company. "Jeff has built a solid reputation for his strategic vision, talent development, and business results," notes Wilson. "His distinguished record of operational excellence will add tremendous value to the rapidly expanding Arizona market."

Anderson's experience includes contract administration for major, national, and public clients, K-12 education market development, and small business and mid-market expertise. His customer centric focus and pragmatic approach will further position Atmosphere to grow market share in Arizona.

As a leader who fosters high performing sales cultures, Anderson immediately noticed Atmosphere's culture of accountability and engagement. "I am passionate about delivering exceptional customer service to clients, and value to the design and real estate communities. I saw that same passion at Atmosphere and a clear alignment with organizational purpose."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the talented Arizona team and represent the dynamic and unique Atmosphere brand," said Anderson.

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is committed to fostering long-term business relationships. We have dedicated our rich history in the office furniture industry to learning the complexities of business and facility ecosystems. Our strong corporate culture, purpose, and operational focus drive results and fulfill our clients' project and business goals.

We are proud to serve organizations around the globe of every size, from start-up to Fortune 500, and across corporate, healthcare, education, and hospitality industries. In addition, our focus on innovation and inspired solutions guides our partnerships with architecture and design, real estate and development, and technology industries.

With Steelcase, a global leader in workplace products and research, our comprehensive portfolio of products and services brings our clients' spaces to life. In recognition of our ability to deliver the highest quality products, services and client experience, we are pleased to be a multi-year recipient of the distinguished Steelcase Premier Partner Award.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Arizona, we are embedded deeply in our communities and passionate about providing world-class workspaces.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atmosphere-commercial-interiors-names-jeff-anderson-regional-vice-president-arizona-300661287.html

SOURCE Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

Related Links

http://www.atmosphereci.com

