Atmosphere Data Centers Appoints Chris Baughman as Chief Platform and Sustainability Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphere Data Centers announces the appointment of Chris Baughman as Chief Platform and Sustainability Officer.

Chris joins the leadership team with extensive industry expertise, from design and engineering to supply chain optimization and prefabrication strategies. In this pivotal role, he will lead all aspects of platform delivery, including design, engineering, and construction integration, while driving the company's mission to build infrastructure that respects the planet.

Chris comes to Atmosphere Data Centers from Meta, where he spent nine years shaping the future of data center infrastructure. During his tenure, he achieved significant milestones in sustainability and efficiency, including:

Contributing to a reduction in embodied carbon emissions for data center buildings by over 50%.

Driving the design of next-generation data centers that support industry-leading liquid cooling while reducing costs by 39%.

Supporting a first-of-kind pre-fabrication strategy that moved over 100,000 hours of labor offsite.

"Chris's deep technical expertise and proven record in sustainable data center development make him the perfect addition to the leadership team," said Chuck McBride, CEO of Atmosphere Data Centers. "His commitment to environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with the company's vision of creating data center solutions that deliver both performance and sustainability."

Chris is also an active voice in the industry, currently serving as a Chapter Program Leader and Board Member for the Silicon Valley Chapter of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons). With Chris's expertise, Atmosphere Data Centers will continue advancing what is possible in sustainable data center development.

"I am delighted to join Atmosphere, where the focus is on building sustainably from day one," said Chris Baughman, CPSO of Atmosphere Data Centers. "As our industry faces scrutiny around emissions, efficiency, and water usage, we are designing to be best-in-class for all of it, and delivering it faster than most. I look forward to helping lead a platform strategy that not only meets the explosive demand for compute, but defines the future of responsible infrastructure."

About Atmosphere Data Centers

Atmosphere Data Centers Holdings LLC is a privately held data center platform purpose-built for cloud and AI/ML workloads in Tier 1 and Tier 2 U.S. markets. Atmosphere delivers flexible, modular infrastructure designed to scale rapidly and adapt to evolving customer demands. Our facilities are optimized for advanced liquid cooling, enabling quiet, highly efficient operations that support high-density AI deployments. Through a disciplined development approach and a focus on sustainable energy solutions, Atmosphere provides reliable, future-ready digital infrastructure for hyperscalers, enterprises, and service providers.

