AtmosphereTV Announces a Partnership with the People Platform™ from Epicenter Experience that Reimagines the Unique Value of Digital Out of Home Advertising by Directly Connecting with Consumers In-Location and Influencing Behavior in Near Real-Time

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosphereTV, the world's first and leading streaming TV service for businesses, has selected The People Platform (Epicenter Experience's cloud-based mobile technology) as the innovative mobile measurement approach that empowers Atmosphere to understand content consumption in-location, interact with devices that were exposed to their media, and observe the consumer purchase behavior that can be attributed to its compelling in-location content.

With a national audience of 15 million people who are visiting one of Atmosphere's 10,000+ locations, this partnership with The People Platform enables AtmosphereTV to evolve its 600 million+ monthly impressions into direct interactions with people, a capability coveted by brand advertisers.

Atmosphere's 45+ audio-optional channels enhance the customer experience and deliver significant benefits to businesses across a variety of industries: restaurants/bars (increase dwell time and drive sales), doctor's offices (reduce perceived wait times), gyms (improved experience), and more. Atmosphere was created with the business owner in mind and is a fraction of the cost of typical business solutions with an unprecedented free offering as well.

Atmosphere's venue-specific content required a measurement solution that was equally as versatile as the business owners and customer base. Leveraging an always-on location-based mobile technology, The People Platform identifies and qualifies consumers to voluntarily share their in-location content experience and creates a consumer interaction that represents personalization at scale.

"Partnering with Epicenter Experience was a no-brainer for building our data stack in the booming intersection of streaming TV and out-of-home. The People Platform's tracking, reporting, and insights, coupled with their relationships with major measurement firms, makes this a turnkey solution for our industry-leading ad platform. With rapid expansion in 2020 and a foundation for exponential growth in 2021, we are confident that Epicenter Experience will be able to scale with us and continue to deliver smart data and metrics." - Ethan Moore, VP, Business Insights

"We are excited to enable Atmosphere to demonstrate the full value of their network using The People Platform measurement service, leveraging our ability to directly connect brand advertisers with their valuable consumers. The People Platform's measurement services will showcase AtmosphereTV's ability to compare their digital assets side by side within the Nielsen Media Impact and Nielsen Fusion tools, as well as in key programmatic platforms used by agencies and advertisers to transact billions of dollars annually. Together, we will expand the influence and personalized experience offered by AtmosphereTV's 10,000+ screens to millions of consumers, highlighting their immense value to advertisers across industries." - George Brady, Chief Revenue Officer of The People Platform.

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV service for businesses, offering 45 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary audio-optional content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out into Rarefied Atmosphere in 2019. Atmosphere is proudly headquartered in Austin, TX.

Epicenter Experience believes that people are the epicenter of any strategy. Every experience a person has is a defining moment in the relationship between consumer and company. Epicenter's cloud-based behavioral intelligence software, The People Platform, is purpose-built for the Experience Economy, enabling authentic conversations between individual consumers and companies in near real-time to unlock a comprehensive understanding of customer experience and behavior. The result is personalization at scale and quantifiable retail transactions.

