Atmospheric Scientist Katharine Hayhoe to Discuss Finding Hope in the Face of Climate Change During Public Talk at Dickinson College

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe will discuss how to build hope in the face of the devastating impacts of climate change during a special event at Dickinson College. Her talk will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. in the college's Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium. It will be livestreamed at Dickinson.edu/Hayhoe.

Drawing on insights from climate science, psychology and sociology, Hayhoe will explore how to engage hearts—regardless of background or belief—and find practical solutions that help create a more livable and just world. Hayhoe is the 2024 recipient of Dickinson's Sam Rose '58 and Julie Walters Prize for Global Environmental Activism. This annual $100,000 prize is awarded to individuals or organizations significantly impacting responsible action for the planet, its resources and its people.

Recognized as a United Nations Champion of the Earth, Hayhoe calls climate change "one of the most pressing issues we face today." She is the chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy and is a distinguished professor and endowed chair at Texas Tech University. Hayhoe served as a lead author on multiple U.S. National Climate Assessments, gave a TED talk with over 4 million views and is a prolific author whose works include "Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World."

Hayhoe is also known for her work bridging the gap between scientists and Christians. Christianity Today named her one of their 50 Women to Watch, and she serves as the World Evangelical Alliance's Climate Ambassador. Hayhoe hosted the PBS digital series "Global Weirding: Climate, Politics and Religion" and produces the newsletter "Talking Climate." Her husband, Andrew Farley, is a pastor, radio host and best-selling author of numerous popular Christian books. Together, the couple co-wrote "A Climate for Change: Global Warming Facts for Faith-Based Decisions." Hayhoe is also a co-founder of nonpartisan advocacy group Science Moms

Hayhoe is a fellow of the American Geophysical Union, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society and the American Scientific Affiliation. She serves on advisory boards for organizations including Netflix, UBS and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

The Rose-Walters Prize has previously honored advocates including Elizabeth Kolbert, Mark Ruffalo, Bill McKibben and Lisa Jackson.

