Atmospheric water generator (AWG) market in Industrial Machinery industry to grow by $ 3.9 billion| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives| Technavio

The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is driven by the growing awareness and adoption of water safety regulations. In addition, the deterioration and depletion of freshwater sources is anticipated to boost the growth of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market.

Water is one of the necessities for living beings but is also one of the biggest sources of diseases. Waterborne diseases are caused when people consume water contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms. Many government agencies are spreading awareness for the effective implementation of water safety standards and regulations. These regulations mandate the supply of clean water and promote the adoption of AWGs to supply potable water. Factors such as the increase in public awareness about waterborne diseases and related regulations will drive the demand for AWGs over the forecast period.

Major Five Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Companies:

Aldelano Corp.

Aldelano Corp. offers solar-powered water generators such as the Aldelano Solar WaterMaker.

Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC

Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC offer atmospheric water generator such as Elite AWG.

AW International Ltd.

AW International Ltd. offers atmospheric water generators such as AW800, AW400, AW10K, AW200, and solar-powered systems.

DewPoint Manufacturing Inc.

DewPoint Manufacturing Inc. offers residential atmospheric water generators such as T40 Spec Sheet.

Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. offers atmospheric water generators such as AM 65/350 and OCTAGON.

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Cooling condensation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wet desiccation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

