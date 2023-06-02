Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Size to Grow by USD 4,878.99 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of solar AWGs to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,878.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 21.85% during the forecast period. Growing awareness and adoption of water safety regulations are major drivers impacting the global AWG market growth. AWGs are becoming progressively popular in hot and humid regions because they can eliminate the need for an unpredictable power supply and reduce electricity expenses. Furthermore, solar-powered AWGs are particularly beneficial in remote areas designated for military use, developing countries, off-grid communities, and refugee camps. This may not have a direct connection to a utility electricity supply. For instance, Aldelano, among other manufacturers, has already introduced its solar-powered AWG solutions, such as the Solar WaterMaker, a self-supporting generator powered entirely by solar power. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market 2023-2027

Atmospheric water generator (AWG) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer atmospheric water generator (AWG) in the market are AERONERO, AirOWater Private Limited, Akvo Water Systems Pvt. Ltd, Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC, AW International Ltd., Clean Water Generator Pvt Ltd, Drinkable Air Technologies, Energy and Water Development Corp., Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd., GENAQ Technologies S.L, KCC Companies, PHILIPPINE GEOGREEN, INC., PlanetsWater Corp., Rayagua, SKYWATER INTERNATIONAL LLC, Wataire Industries Inc., Water Technologies International Inc., Worldwide Water Technologies Inc., Canadian Dew Technologies Inc., and Aldelano Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Akvo Water Systems Pvt. Ltd - The company offers atmospheric water generators such as akvo 55k , akvo110k, and akvo water block.

The company offers atmospheric water generators such as akvo , akvo110k, and akvo water block. Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC - The company offers atmospheric water generators such as aldelano solar water maker.

The company offers atmospheric water generators such as aldelano solar water maker. AW International Ltd. - The company offers atmospheric water generators such as aswea 20l elite, and atlantis h2o.

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (cooling condensation and wet desiccation), application (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the cooling condensation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, AWGs based on cooling condensation technology are the most used globally because of their simple design. Furthermore, the segment's growth is expected to be further enhanced by technological advancements like IOT and AI. These technologies help in making the AWG energy efficient and improve the hybrid energy sources that power them. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing focus of the government on providing a safe living environment and civic infrastructure and the implementation of various government programs. For instance, in Singapore , the government has launched the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint. Such programs may provide opportunities for companies operating in the AWG market to partner with governments in order to expand their operations in the region. This also helps to ensure the availability of drinking water to the masses. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

New technological developments in the AWG market will be an emerging trend impacting the global AWG market growth.

AWG equipment that is built using an electrically improved harvesting system provides better nucleation of moisture contained in the air as well as improves the heat-exchange process during condensation. This results in better yield.

Furthermore, researchers currently focus on improving the efficiency of water generation and reducing the cost of equipment.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth of AWG during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

A major challenge impeding the growth of the global AWG market is the high capital and maintenance costs of AWGs.

Commonly, cost is a key challenge for household consumers, especially in developing countries, where customers are price sensitive.

Furthermore, the upfront cost to purchase and install atmospheric water generators can be prohibitively high, making it difficult for some businesses or individuals to invest in this technology.

Additionally, electricity supply in remote areas is irregular or non-existent.

Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth of AWG during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market vendors

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,878.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AERONERO, AirOWater Private Limited, Akvo Water Systems Pvt. Ltd, Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC, AW International Ltd., Clean Water Generator Pvt Ltd, Drinkable Air Technologies, Energy and Water Development Corp., Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd., GENAQ Technologies S.L, KCC Companies, PHILIPPINE GEOGREEN, INC., PlanetsWater Corp., Rayagua, SKYWATER INTERNATIONAL LLC, Wataire Industries Inc., Water Technologies International Inc., Worldwide Water Technologies Inc., Canadian Dew Technologies Inc., and Aldelano Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

