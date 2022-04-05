Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market to hit $9.15 Bn by 2028, Says GMI

Increasing investments in technological innovations have led to the development of AWG technology having wide application scope in agriculture, military, and oil & gas applications thereby augmenting industry growth. The rise in water consumption along with less availability of natural water reserves may have a positive influence on product demand.

The atmospheric water generator market from residential application valued at around USD 35 million in 2021 and is poised to register 17.5% CAGR till 2028. The residential atmospheric water generators are ideal for the household application which can make pure drinking water free of all unwanted particles such as bacteria and viruses.

Lack of water continues to be a major concern for many nations, especially in Africa. Lack of safe drinking water and sanitation along with a high number of people living in water-stressed countries will impact atmospheric water generator industry share for residential application. Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of drinking fresh and clean water will further enhance atmospheric water generator demand for residential application.

North America atmospheric water generator market size is predicted to showcase 16.5% growth rate, to reach a valuation of USD 750 million by 2028. The atmospheric water systems consist of RO and UV treatment mechanisms that provide safe water free from heavy metals, pesticides, and chemical impurities. The U.S. is witnessing an increasing number of installations in commercial institutions such as hotels, banks, schools, offices, and households owing to the high risk of water-borne diseases.

Technical advancements supported by increasing installations in residential and commercial facilities will have a positive influence on the AWG market share. Supportive regulatory norms regarding the supply of safe drinking water to reduce prevailing waterborne diseases will favor regional growth.

Some of the major findings of the atmospheric water generator market report include:

Wet desiccation product is estimated to show significant growth of over 19.5% Up to 2028. The rapid movement towards sustainability and environment protection will foster wet desiccation atmospheric water generators market.

The industrial application from atmospheric water generators is projected to surpass USD 7,270 million by 2028 due to rising industrialization around the world should support the market growth.

Cooling condensation atmospheric water generator market accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and is likely to see 18% gains through 2028. Increasing water scarcity issues along with changing climatic conditions are escalate cooling condensation product.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share in the global atmospheric water generator industry and is poised to exhibit a growth rate of 18.5% driven by rising water scarcity in the region.

Major players are focused on implementing strategic initiatives including the development of sustainable products through research and development.

