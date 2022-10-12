DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global atmospheric water generator market.



The global atmospheric water generator market is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $2.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.11%. The atmospheric water generator market is expected to grow to $5.17 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.48%.

Major players in the atmospheric water generator market are Watair Inc, WaterMaker India Pvt Ltd, Planets Water, Water Technologies International Inc, Island Sky Corporation, Ambient Water, Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co Ltd, Atlantis Solar, Air2Water LLC, Dew Point Manufacturing, Watergen Inc, Drinkable Air Technologies, Akvosphere, Ecoloblue Inc, and Hendrx Water.



The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market consists of sales of atmospheric water generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to systems that run on sophisticated technology, which produces potable water from the surrounding air. This product can increase water availability during scarcity, contamination, and other issues that disrupt drinking water services. AWGs can range from residential use and commercial use that can produce 1 to 20 litres per water and up to 1,000 to 10,000 litres per day, respectively.



The main types of atmospheric water generators (AWG) include cooling condensation and wet desiccation. Cooling condensation technology, which works similar to dehumidifiers, the temperature of the air is cooled below the dew point, which, results in the condensation of the atmospheric water vapour, which is then collected through a collection chamber. The AWGs are widely used in industrial, commercial, and residential applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the atmospheric water generator market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the atmospheric water generator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for potable water is driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market. Potable water, also known as drinking water, is obtained from surface and ground sources and is treated to levels that meet state and federal consumption standards. As the demand for potable water grows, atmospheric water generators are expected to play an important role in water-stressed areas.

For instance, according to the data published in Statistics Canada, the residential consumption of potable water in Canada increased from 2,444.8 million cubic meters in 2017 to 2,469.1 million cubic meters in 2019. Therefore, increasing demand for potable water is expected to boost the utilization of atmospheric water generators during the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the atmospheric water generators market. Many companies operating in atmospheric water generators are undergoing partnerships for developing the atmospheric water generators.

For instance, in May 2022, Watergen, an Israel-based developer of atmospheric water generators (AWG) entered into a strategic partnership with SMV Jaipuria Group, to introduce its AWG across India and establish a new manufacturing plant within one year of operations. Additionally, in March 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras entered into a strategic collaboration with Teertha, the Inda-based sustainable technology company, for the development of innovative potable atmospheric water generators.



The countries covered in the atmospheric water generator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Characteristics



3. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Atmospheric Water Generator



5. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Atmospheric Water Generator Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Atmospheric Water Generator Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

6.2. Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

7. Atmospheric Water Generator Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

