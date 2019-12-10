Atmospheric Water Generator Market Revenue to Hit USD 16 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Atmospheric Water Generator Market by Product (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of atmospheric water generators will cross $16 billion by 2026. The market growth is attributed to factors such as water scarcity, falling levels of rainfalls and stringent regulation for consumption & conservation of water.

Middle East and Africa atmospheric water generators (AWG) market will grow substantially primarily due to factors including declining sources of potable water and the presence of high humid regions

Some major findings of the atmospheric water generator (AWG) market report include:

Growing awareness regarding depleting sources of potable water will support industry growth over the market forecast period.

Market growth is attributed to the improved production efficiency of the atmospheric water generator as it has increased manufacturers' sales across the residential and commercial sectors.

Opportunities for the market growth is also influenced by the initiatives and strategies adopted by market leaders including product development with low maintenance and installation cost.

Cooling condensation products market demand is majorly due to its functional and cost-effective advantage over wet desiccants, thus acquiring a significant share in the atmospheric water generator market.

Atmospheric water generator sales across the industrial sector were the highest and the segment is further anticipated to grow at the fastest rate than the commercial and residential sectors.

Asia Pacific acquired a prominent share in the global atmospheric water generator market.

Atmospheric water generator uses humid ambient air as a source for producing water. The system of atmospheric water generator utilizes the principle of condensation process as it extracts water vapor from the air. This extraction process is done by cooling the air below its dew point, pressurizing the air, or exposing the air to desiccants. The extracted water is then filtered several numbers of times to remove redundant particles so that it can later be utilized as potable water. Widening opportunities for the market are attributed to the growing adoption of novel techniques for water generation such as AWG's.

As per the market analysis, the product segment is categorized into cooling condensation and wet desiccation. Factors such as rising global population along with declining sources of fresh water on earth will instigate growth prospects for the atmospheric water generator market. Cooling condensation products are becoming prospective water security contributors to the rising water scarcity issue across the globe. In addition, the market growth is also driven by factors such as droughts, inadequate water infrastructures, and increasing municipal water prices.

The market size as per the application segment is classified into the industrial, commercial and residential sectors. As per the world bank report, the industrial sector consumes around 20% of all water for various applications such as processing, washing, fabricating, diluting, and cooling. Increasing industrial water demand coupled with stringent regulatory guidelines pertaining to water consumption limits may fuel atmospheric water generator sales.

Resource management programs across various industries have proliferated the incorporation of several novel techniques that utilizes sustainable production practices. These initiatives will support market growth across the industrial sector as atmospheric water generators can be installed for supporting policies of these programs.

Middle East and Africa market growth are primarily due to factors including declining sources of potable water and the presence of high humid regions. High cost incurred for water desalination for industrial and agricultural use has promoted the use of atmospheric water generator systems. Market growth in the medical and healthcare sector due to rising demand for sterilized and safe drinking water to avoid water-borne diseases may further fuel atmospheric water generator (AWG) market scope across this region.

Atmospheric water generator market participants are engaged in collaborations and partnerships for improving existing technology platforms. This initiative will allow market players to develop innovative products in the market with lower maintenance, installation cost, and improved production efficiency.

