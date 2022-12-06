Atmospheric Water Generators Integrated With IoT Are A Key Trend In The Atmospheric Water Generator Market - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet of things (IoT) integrated atmospheric water generators (AWG) is a key trend gaining traction in the atmospheric water generator market. Major companies operating in atmospheric water generator market are focusing on IoT and developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For example, in 2022, dewh2o, a US-based company that provides Silicon Valley-based water technology, introduced a pre-loader design. The pre-loader serves as a buffer, allowing AWG to start the vapor condensation phase only when the air is fully moist. As a result, this enables uniform water generation, as opposed to depending on relative humidity for improved water generation. To further enhance the performance of the AWG, the startup is also creating Internet of Things (IoT) features.

The global atmospheric water generator market size is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $2.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.11%. The global atmospheric water generator market share is expected to grow to $5.17 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.48%.

Rising Water Scarcity Will Drive The Atmospheric Water Generator Market Growth

The increasing water scarcity will support the growth of the atmospheric water generator market. Water shortage is characterized as a lack of safe water sources or a deficiency in water. For example, in February 2022, according to Global Citizen, an Australia-based international education and advocacy organization working to catalyze the movement to end extreme poverty, as Africa's population continues to grow and climate change continues to rob the continent of its finite resources, it is predicted that by 2025, close to 230 million Africans will be facing water scarcity, and up to 460 million will be living in water-stressed areas.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Segments

The global atmospheric water generator market is segmented -

1) By Type: Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation

2) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Restraint - Lack Of Safe Drinking Water And Sanitation

As per the atmospheric water generator market research, lack of safe drinking water and sanitation will restrain the growth of the atmospheric water generator market. Contaminated water and poor sanitation are linked to the transmission of diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and polio. For example, in 2022, according to the world health organization (WHO), people are exposed to health risks that can be avoided when water and sanitation services are absent, subpar or improperly managed. This is especially true in healthcare facilities where a lack of water, sanitation and hygiene services puts both patients and employees at a higher risk of contracting infections and diseases. Infections occur in 15% of hospitalized patients worldwide, with the percentage being substantially higher in underdeveloped nations.

SOURCE The Business Research Company