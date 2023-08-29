atNorth acquires Gompute, strengthens full stack HPC offering and increases Nordic footprint

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has today announced the company's continued expansion in the Nordics, with the acquisition of Gompute, a leading provider of High Performance Computing (HPC) and data center services.

Under the terms of the agreement, atNorth will add Gompute's data center in Gothenburg, Sweden with a capacity potential of 10MW to its portfolio, further strengthening its position in the fast-growing HPC market. Gompute's advanced HPC technology, skilled engineers, and strong customer base, combined with atNorth's leading HPC-as-a-service solution and colocation platform will provide customers with a compelling pan-nordic full stack offering tailored to HPC and AI workloads.

"Gompute has been at the forefront of running hugely sophisticated high-performance applications for high-profile organizations with some of the industry's most highly skilled engineers for over 20 years," atNorth's CEO, Eyjolfur Magnús Kristinsson commented. "This acquisition forms a significant part of atNorth's growth strategy as the leading provider of data center and HPC infrastructure in the Nordics and we are thrilled to be welcoming them to the atNorth family."

Gompute was founded in 2002 with the specific goal to address the increasing intensity of HPC workloads and applications with a strong focus on performance, throughput, ease of use and support services. Gompute's customer excellence and strong entrepreneurial spirit directly align to atNorth's culture and vision for the business.

"Since the start of our discussions, we have found atNorth to be a cultural fit with a like-minded approach," stated Daniel Persson, CEO and co-founder, Gompute. "We feel strongly that the company has the management, corporate backing, and global presence to build on our HPC offering with its strong Nordics presence and international reach. With our shared values, culture, and commitment to the industry, we are excited to join atNorth and feel confident that they are best placed to support our customers, provide growth opportunities for our employees, and drive the critical innovation needed within the HPC market."

Kristinsson continued, "As we continue to see a huge surge in demand for HPC and AI workloads, we want to be driving innovation and technology so that we can continue to provide our customers with the best, future-proofed solutions for their needs both now and going forward. This acquisition will ensure that we can continue to meet this demand fast enough, keep up with global market needs, and power next generation sustainable IT operations from the Nordics region."

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024.



With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.



atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Gompute

Gompute delivers solutions for High Performance Computing as a Cloud service with bare-metal compute nodes for your CAE workloads, as well as on-premise and hybrid cloud solutions.

Founded in 2002, they help CAE users to run compute intensive simulations with high demands on performance, throughput and ease of use, combined with support services.

