atNorth Announce New Chief Development Officer

International development expert , Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, has been appointed to lead the future expansion of atNorth's data center portfolio.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir as Chief Development Officer. An experienced engineer with extensive experience in leading innovation and operations in large corporations, Anna will be tasked with guiding atNorth's development initiatives, driving the expansion of atNorth's existing sites, and delivering new data center campuses across the Nordics as the business continues its significant growth plans.

As the demand for sustainable infrastructure continues to increase, atNorth remains committed to its goal of raising awareness of the environmental, technological, and financial benefits of its data centers. Anna's background in innovation and service performance complements this goal. An expert in portfolio strategy, governance and business engagement, the hire also supports atNorth's dedication to investing in the right people to ensure demand is met with speed and second-to-none customer service.

"Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir has an established history of achievement in dynamic innovation and cross-organizational operations ", says Eyjolfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "Her collaborative leadership style and strategic vision make her ideally suited to help us grow our data center portfolio. We are delighted to welcome her to our unified and dedicated team."

Prior to joining atNorth, Anna held several senior positions at Marel, a leading global provider of advanced food processing solutions. Most recently, she served as President North America (NAM) and Executive Vice President, Innovation at Marel and is also a member of several boards of directors. Anna has a master's degree in engineering from the Technical University of Berlin. Her wealth of experience brings a unique visualization of global business transformation and the importance of messaging and communication.

"atNorth's expansion strategy has been hugely successful and illustrates the quality of the solutions they offer", says Pálsdóttir. "As the demand for their sustainable infrastructure continues to increase, I am excited to join this cohesive team to lead the development of atNorth's new data center sites."

atNorth's success is evidenced by its continual industry recognition and the increasing demand for its sustainable high-performance infrastructure. The business is currently building three new sites, FIN02, a 15MW site near Helsinki, Finland, FIN04, a 60MW mega site in Kouvola, Finland and DEN01, a 30MW data center in Copenhagen, Denmark, in direct response to this demand.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high-performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads efficiently, cost-optimized.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

