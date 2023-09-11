atNorth Announces Anders Fryxell as CSO as Expansion Strategy Continues

News provided by

atNorth

11 Sep, 2023, 04:13 ET

The seasoned sales executive joins the company as it focuses on driving continual growth and operational excellence.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Anders Fryxell as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The hire is part of atNorth's ongoing growth strategy as the demand for cost efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure continues to rise. The business is committed to developing a world class leadership team to ensure client satisfaction and to reinforce its market position. Gisli Kr., atNorth's previous CSO, has left the company to explore new opportunities.

"With 20 years' experience as a top level leader in the Information Technology and Data Center industry -  Anders Fryxell is the ideal candidate to guide atNorth's significant growth journey as we continue to scale", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "His background in IT, analytical mindset and open-minded attitude will further strengthen our best-in-class executive team and will be instrumental in driving strategic initiatives forward".

Prior to joining atNorth, Fryxell held a number of senior positions including; CSO at Sweden's EcoDataCenter, Managing Director of accounting firm Azets in Sweden and CEO of digital technology business SopraSteria Sweden. This breadth of experience brings an exceptional understanding of teamwork and business transformation.

"atNorth's leading HPCaaS offering make it well positioned to rapidly meet the substantial increase in demand for sustainable high performance infrastructure" says Anders. This, coupled with its visionary leadership that are committed to investing in a growing site portfolio as well as building a high calibre professional team have resulted in a thriving business and I am delighted to be part of its exciting future as Chief Sales Officer".

atNorth's commitment to building a strong  team for its continued expansion is evidenced by the recent appointment of a number of high profile professionals including Erling Gudmunsson as COO, Fredrik Jansson as Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer, Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer, , Mardís Heimisdóttir as Director of Strategy Implementation, Tracey Pewtner, as Marketing Director, Elísabet Árnadóttir, as Director of Security and Compliance, David Sandars as Sales Director for the UK, Pekka Järveläinen as Sales Director for Finland , Michael Endres as Sales Director for the DACH Region and Wayne Allen, Sales Director — US.,

See more information here 

####

About atNorth


atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth onLinkedIn orFacebook .

####

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton 
Kite Hill PR for atNorth
+44 (0) 7796 274 416
[email protected]  

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE atNorth

Also from this source

atNorth Announces Anders Fryxell as CSO as Expansion Strategy Continues

atNorth Shortlisted for the 14th Annual Energy Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.