atNorth Announces Daniel Persson as Chief HPC Officer to Lead HPC Unit

03 Oct, 2023, 04:13 ET

The appointment follows the closing of atNorth's acquisition of Gompute, a leading provider of HPC and data center services.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Daniel Persson to the Executive Team as Chief High Performance Computing (HPC) Officer. The appointment follows atNorth's recent acquisition of Gompute, a leading provider of HPC and data center services that Persson co-founded in 2002.

The acquisition and subsequent appointment of Persson is part of atNorth's ambitious plans to scale effectively to meet the increasing demand for cost-efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure. The business remains committed to providing the best-in-class HPC services supported by a strong, dedicated leadership team to ensure client satisfaction and reinforce its market position.

Persson is a well-known and proven industry leader, having co-founded the HPC business Gridcore/Gompute in 2002 and played a key role in the development of the Gompute HPC platform. Under his leadership, the Gompute HPC platform and atNorth's HPC-infrastructure-as-a-service solution will provide customers with a compelling pan-Nordic full-stack offering tailored to HPC and AI workloads.

"We are delighted to announce that Daniel is joining atNorth's executive team to lead our High Performance Computing business", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "His extensive leadership experience, customer-centric ethos, and in-depth knowledge of the industry will bolster atNorth's HPC provision as we strive to meet the significant demand for our services most efficiently".

"I am thrilled to join atNorth as we continue to drive innovation in the data center and HPC industry", says Daniel. atNorth's extensive growth plans and high-quality leadership make for an exciting journey, and together, I am confident that we can meet the future needs of the industry by utilizing the best in sustainable high-performance infrastructure".

atNorth's commitment to building a world-class executive team for its continued expansion is evidenced by the recent appointments of a number of high profile industry leaders: Anders Fryxell as CSO, Erling Gudmunsson as COO, Fredrik Jansson as Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer and Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer

About atNorth


atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a eighth site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth onLinkedIn orFacebook .

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton
Kite Hill PR for atNorth
+44 (0) 7796 274 416
[email protected]  

SOURCE atNorth

