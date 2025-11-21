atNorth Announces Significant Development Team Expansion to Meet the Growing Demand for AI Ready Data Centers

The business is committed to building a robust development management structure to meet the increasing demand for its services in a client focused, compliant and environmentally responsible way.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, has announced a new director level within its development team framework, appointing four dedicated country leads - one of whom is an internal promotion - who will be instrumental in scaling operational development across these markets.

atNorth's continued growth has fueled the development of a number of new AI ready data centers across the Nordics as the business expands its footprint to meet the region's surging demand for high-performance infrastructure. These new appointments will be critical to supporting that growth, ensuring development projects are delivered with speed, precision, and consistency across the Nordics. The new appointments include:

Hallgrímur Örn Arngrímsson , Director of Delivery, Iceland. Hallgrímur leads end-to-end development delivery for Iceland, applying over 15 years of experience in civil engineering and infrastructure project management. His background spans geotechnical engineering, concrete technology, and large-scale civil works across the Nordics. Before joining atNorth, Hallgrímur held senior roles at Verkís Consulting Engineers and Sweco Norge, and is a certified IPMA Level B Senior Project Manager.

Toni Germano , Director of Delivery, Finland. Toni is a strategic technology leader with over 25 years of experience driving digital transformation for enterprise and service provider clients. At atNorth, he is responsible for delivery operations across Finland, ensuring infrastructure projects meet both technical and commercial objectives. Prior to joining atNorth, Toni held leadership roles at Cisco, including CTO for SP EMEAR North, and has deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud-native infrastructure strategy.

Dave O'Brien , Director of Delivery, Denmark. Dave oversees infrastructure delivery in Denmark, bringing more than 10 years of experience in data center construction and engineering. Before joining atNorth, Dave served as a Project Manager and Electrical Package Manager at Mercury, where he led key retrofit and new build projects across Denmark. His background spans change management, electrical systems, and project estimation for high-performance environments.

Daniel Kolm, Director of Delivery, Sweden. Daniel joined atNorth in 2022 and now leads development delivery across Sweden. With a background in mechanical engineering and energy systems, he has delivered complex projects across industrial construction, and production environments. His previous roles include senior project leadership at CBRE and DigiPlex, where he managed multi-disciplinary projects from pre-study through commissioning.

Spanning four countries, this group of Directors embodies atNorth's pan-Nordic delivery model, bringing deep market expertise, strong local partnerships, and regulatory alignment to ensure responsible practices across the full development lifecycle. From feasibility and site acquisition through design, deployment, and operational phases, they reinforce atNorth's position as the trusted partner for hyperscale, enterprise, and AI-driven customers.

"We are pleased to welcome such a talented group of development professionals at this crucial time of accelerated growth," said Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer, atNorth. "Their combined expertise ensures we are fully equipped to meet the demands of today's compute-intensive workloads, whilst delivering projects with the speed, scalability, and quality that our customers expect."

The news follows a number of other recent strategic appointments including, Bára Hlín Kristjánsdóttir, Director of PMO & Product, Jonas Lückner, Director of Commercial Management, Camilla O'Leary, Director of Client Management, Howard Shutt, Director of Hyperscale Sales, and Espen Bjanes, Sales Director.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

