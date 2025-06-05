atNorth Appoints Janne Sigurdsson as Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer

The expansion of the business' executive team aims to accelerate sustainable and compliant growth and to further bolster its strategic focus on responsible operations.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Janne Sigurdsson as Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer. With an extensive background in strategy and management, Janne will ensure that atNorth's sustainability, security, compliance, IT and business process management initiatives receive dedicated executive level direction.

As atNorth continues to scale rapidly in response to increasing demand for its sustainable infrastructure, the business remains committed to adhering to robust frameworks around security and governance, and to continue to mitigate its environmental impact to ensure responsible operations in the long term. Janne's experience in global supply chain and operations support this objective and will ensure these factors are cohesively integrated into atNorth's growth strategy.

"Janne Sigurdsson's proven track record in results driven management combined with her honest, people focused approach makes her ideally suited to taking us to the next level in sustainability, security and compliance," says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "We are delighted to welcome her to our collaborative team."

Prior to joining atNorth, Janne spent 8 years at Marel, a leading global provider of advanced food processing solutions, culminating in her role as Vice President of Supply Chain. She has also held several key positions, including Global CIO and Managing Director, Iceland, at aluminum production business Alcoa Inc. Janne holds a master's degree in mathematics and computer science and is known for combining strategic insight with strong operational execution.

"I am very excited to join atNorth at this pivotal moment in its ongoing expansion," says Sigurdsson. "The business is at the forefront of sustainability and truly values the power of employee engagement. I look forward to taking part in atNorth's journey of innovation and self-improvement as we continue to deliver responsible operational excellence."

The expansion of atNorth's leadership team is illustrative of the significant demand for its services resulting from its holistic approach to technological innovation and environmental accountability. Most recently, the business has announced partnerships with Nokia and 6G AI Sweden AB. atNorth also actively champions the advancement of women in the digital infrastructure industry - something that is evidenced in its support of the Infrastructure Mason's IM Women Program.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high-performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

