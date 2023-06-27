atNorth Expands Leadership With Three Key New Hires

atNorth strengthens position in the market with new roles dedicated to growing the business and ensuring diversity and quality of service as extensive expansion continues

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has appointed three industry leaders to oversee strategy, marketing and compliance as part of their continued dedication and aggressive growth whilst promoting excellence, sustainability and diversity in the industry.

The new roles are as follows:

Mardís Heimisdóttir, Director of Strategy Implementation

With 9+ years' experience within strategic planning, strategy implementation and program and change management, Mardís will contribute to atNorth's significant growth plans by developing and managing strategic initiatives to drive business performance. She leaves a long career at SS&C Advent in New York and will now be based in atNorth's offices in Iceland. Mardís will report to CSMO Fredrik Jansson.

Tracey Pewtner, Marketing Director

As Head of Brand for STACK EMEA Nordics (formerly DigiPlex), Tracey was instrumental in several brand transformations and the business was recognized for 20+ industry awards for Brand & Marketing during her tenure. With over 13 years' experience in the data center industry, she joins atNorth to increase market awareness and bolster its significant growth plans through a strong sustainability profile and intelligent creative content. Based in the UK, Tracey will report to CSMO Fredrik Jansson.

Elísabet Árnadóttir, Director of Security and Compliance.

Based in Iceland, Elísabet previously worked as a Security Officer for Rapyd and Advania and also as a consultant for atNorth but now joins in a full time capacity to oversee its commitment to robust security and quality and compliance standards. With 10 years' experience in Information and Cyber Security, she has extensive capabilities in developing and executing information and quality management systems and will lead atNorth's dedication to meeting sustainability regulations. Elísabet will report to COO Benedikt Gröndal.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase the formidable leadership that atNorth is creating. Here we have three strong women that have all played a part in businesses that have aggressively scaled with huge success. We are thrilled to have them support us at this time of continued expansion" said Eva Sóley, Deputy CEO and CFO, atNorth.

The hires showcase atNorth's enduring commitment to meet the needs of global businesses at a time when cost efficient, sustainable infrastructure is in more demand than ever and highlights their commitment to being the go-to decarbonization platform for today and tomorrow's global organizations.

atNorth's expansion has been bolstered by the recent launch of their sixth operational data center in the Nordics, the acquisition of two data centers from Advania in Finland and the announcement of a New 15MW Data Center Campus in Helsinki; which follows the opening of its SWE01 data center in Stockholm in 2022. The company now operates six data centers in strategic locations across three Nordic countries, with a seventh to open in 2024 in Helsinki, Finland.

The considerable expansion of atNorth's business is supported by its meticulous onboarding process that has seen the recent appointment of a number of high profile industry professionals, including Torborg Chetkovich to the Board of Directors, Fredrik Jansson as Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer, David Sandars as Sales Director for the UK, Pekka Järveläinen as Sales Director for Finland and Michael Endres as Sales Director for the DACH Region, Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer and Wayne Allen, Sales Director - US.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

