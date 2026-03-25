atNorth Heat Reuse Partnership with Kesko Goes Live, Delivering Recycled Data Center Heat to Finnish Retail Store

HELSINKI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today announced that its heat reuse partnership with Kesko Corporation, went live in November 2025 and is delivering waste heat generated at atNorth's FIN02 data center in Espoo to a neighboring branch of the Finnish retail giant.

The project marks a significant milestone in atNorth's ongoing commitment to integrating circular economy principles into its operations. By repurposing excess heat generated by the data center's infrastructure, the collaboration will supply almost all of the heating required by the adjacent Kesko store, reducing reliance on district heating and lowering emissions for both organizations.

For Kesko, the project supports its target of achieving a 58.8 percent reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, a large portion of which results from heating its buildings. The recycled heat from FIN02 is expected to reduce Kesko's emissions from district heating use by approximately 200 tons of CO₂ equivalent per year, representing around 0.9 percent of Kesko's district heating emissions.

"Reducing emissions from the heating of our properties is a key priority within our sustainability strategy," said Antti Kokkonen, Director of Energy at Kesko. "Through this collaboration with atNorth, we are able to significantly cut emissions at one of our stores while demonstrating how innovative partnerships can accelerate the transition to lower-carbon operations."

The initiative also highlights the broader role data centers can play in supporting local energy ecosystems. By capturing and repurposing surplus heat, the project enhances the energy efficiency of the FIN02 facility while contributing to Finland's wider circular economy ambitions.

"As demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure continues to grow, it is essential that data centers scale responsibly," said Erling Gudmundsson, COO of atNorth. "This project demonstrates how data centers can become active contributors to local energy systems. By recycling excess heat, we can reduce our client's environmental footprint while supporting our partners' sustainability goals and delivering tangible benefits to the surrounding community."

The FIN02 facility is part of atNorth's expanding presence across the Nordics and forms a key element of the company's strategy to develop sustainable digital infrastructure across the region. The business continues to explore innovative partnerships that reuse excess heat and support circular energy solutions.

The launch of the Kesko initiative follows several other heat reuse collaborations across atNorth's portfolio, including a new community greenhouse in Akureyri, Iceland and also partnerships with waste-to-energy company Vestforbrænding in Denmark and Stockholm Exergi in Sweden to provide heat for the local district heating networks. These initiatives reinforce the company's commitment to responsible and community-focused data center development.

About atNorth

atNorth is the leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland, a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark and an eleventh campus in Stockholm, Sweden. The business has also announced a new mega-site development in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

[email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-heat-reuse-partnership-with-kesko-goes-live--delivering-recycled-data-center-heat-to-finnish,c4326237

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/4326237/4004078.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/fin02-1,c3522884 FIN02 1 https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/erling-gu-mundsson,c3522885 Erling Gudmundsson

SOURCE atNorth