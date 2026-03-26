atNorth Joins the European Data Center Association to Further Support Its Commitment to Sustainable, Sovereign Digital Infrastructure

Membership will help atNorth to guide industry best practice, shape EU policy, and collaborate on sustainability goals across the European digital infrastructure ecosystem

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, today announced that it has joined the European Data Center Association (EUDCA), a not-for-profit industry body representing the interests of Europe's digital infrastructure community to foster a competitive, sustainable digital economy.

By joining the EUDCA, atNorth will collaborate with industry peers to help inform, influence, and shape the future of Europe's digital infrastructure landscape. The membership will support atNorth's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable, AI-ready data centers, align with European green energy standards, and contribute to the development of best practices across the sector.

The EUDCA plays a key role in engaging EU policymakers, enabling investment in digital infrastructure, and supporting the development of fair, future-ready regulation. As demand for data center capacity continues to grow, data centers are increasingly recognized as critical to Europe's economic prosperity, technological resilience, and digital sovereignty.

"Joining the EUDCA is an important step in strengthening atNorth's engagement with the wider European digital infrastructure community," commented Tatu Tuominen, Director of Public Affairs and Communications at atNorth. "As the industry continues to evolve, it is essential that operators work closely with policymakers and partners to support innovation, sustainability, and long-term competitiveness. This membership enables us to contribute to shaping the regulatory and industry landscape, while reinforcing our commitment to building sustainable, future-ready infrastructure across the Nordics."

Through its membership, atNorth will contribute to initiatives that closely align to its own company vision and values including:

Support the development of a strong and competitive European digital industry

Facilitate access to the resources required for scalable, sustainable growth

Engage policymakers to shape effective and forward-looking regulation

Establish and track industry standards with measurable impact

Drive sustainability and social value across the data center ecosystem

atNorth is also a signatory of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and a participant in global initiatives including the UN Global Compact, as well as active across regional data center industry associations in the Nordics and wider Europe. Through these collaborations, atNorth is working to meet ambitious environmental targets and accelerate the transition to climate-neutral digital infrastructure by 2030.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland, a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark and an eleventh campus in Stockholm, Sweden. The business has also announced a new mega site development in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron for atNorth

+44 (0) 7740 948 378

[email protected]

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