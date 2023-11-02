atNorth Joins the Finnish Data Center Association (FDCA)

atNorth joins the FDCA to contribute to the sustainable future of the Finnish Data Center Industry

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced it joined the Finnish Data Center Association (FDCA). The association aims to nurture the fast growing data center ecosystem in Finland, and enhance the standardization and sustainability of its industry processes.

The business acquired two data centers in Helsinki, Finland in January and has a third site, which will open in Q3 2024 with a capacity of 25 MW. atNorth is proud to continue to invest in Finland to meet the considerable demand for its services. By joining the FDCA, atNorth is able to share knowledge and contribute to the expansion of the digital economy in the country.

The FDCA aims to advocate the benefits of investment in the Finnish Data Center market and preserving the quality of the industry by developing and financing best practices, global standards and ensuring adherence to sustainability guidelines. Current members include global and local data center service providers, hyperscalers, carriers, government agencies, ICT providers and standardization bodies.

"We are delighted to join the Finnish Data Center Association", says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy & Marketing/Communications Officer at atNorth. "The ideal environmental conditions in Finland, along with the rest of the Nordic region have propelled the rapid expansion of the data center industry and, as energy prices continue to be sky high outside the Nordics, the demand for affordable and environmentally conscious infrastructure will undoubtedly increase."

"atNorth has operated live data center sites in Finland for the last 10 months" continues Fredrik, "we recognize the need for larger mega sites in the country. We are building our FIN02 site in response to this and are actively seeking suitable land for additional `mega site' campuses. As part of our commitment to further invest in the Finnish data center industry, we aim to ensure that demand is met with first-class infrastructure, and talent, with robust sustainability practices as a top priority".

"We are pleased to welcome atNorth to the FDCA", commented Mikko Aho, Board Member at the FDCA. "It is very positive to see a new operator entering the growing Finnish data center market. This continuing investment substantiates the Nordics as an excellent location for IT workloads. atNorth's knowledge and experience of operating sustainable, best in class data centers will make a positive contribution to the industry cluster and we look forward to a productive partnership".

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland.

The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with an eighth site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024 and a ninth site to open in Denmark in Q4 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com

About the FDCA

FDCA is a not-for-profit industry cluster representing the data center and cloud ecosystem of Finland. FDCA funds ISO standardization work, fosters education and training in the business sector, arranges industry events and has been focusing on delivering sustainable IT services and awareness in sustainable IT since it was founded in 2014. FDCA has over 90 company members.

