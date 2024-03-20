atNorth Shortlisted in Data Centre of the Year' and 'Colocation Provider of the Year' categories at The Electrical Review and Data Centre Review Awards

The business has been recognized for its excellence in sustainable data center services

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its latest acknowledgement in the industry as it is shortlisted in both the 'Data Centre of the Year' and 'Colocation Provider of the Year' categories at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards.

The acknowledgements highlight not only the provision of atNorth's sustainable data centers, which act as a decarbonization platform for clients looking to reduce their CO2 output and associated energy costs, but also address the common apprehension surrounding moving digital infrastructure away from the core business location.

"As the relationship between increased digitalization and the impact on the environment becomes more well-known businesses are increasingly looking for more sustainable data centers," says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy & Marketing Communication Officer, at atNorth. "Choosing a data center infrastructure partner is a big decision and we are proud to be recognized for both our sustainability prowess and our commitment to customer service and long-term client relationships."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcement of its recognition at the Sustainability in Tech Awards and its continued expansion with new sites in Finland and Denmark as the business scales to meet the increasing demand for its services.

The Electrical Review and Data Centre Review Excellence Awards 2024 recognizes the outstanding achievements within the electrical and data center industries and celebrates the companies and individuals who are shaping each sector, displaying forward-thinking design and implementation, and championing the highest environmental, safety and energy efficiency standards. More information can be found on their website (https://awards.electricalreview.co.uk).

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

