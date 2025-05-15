atNorth to Host 6G AI Sweden's National AI Cloud

State-of-the-art AI infrastructure to be housed at atNorth's SWE01 data center in Stockholm.

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its hosting of infrastructure that will support the development of a state of the art National AI Cloud in partnership with 6G AI Sweden.

6G AI Sweden has an agreement to acquire Nvidia's latest AI-powered chips, the H200 and Blackwell GB200, which will support the development of a state-of-the-art National AI Cloud. This strategic move will also further the business's mission to deliver cutting-edge AI innovation across various industries.

Located at atNorth's SWE01 data center in Stockholm, the National AI Cloud will ensure data sovereignty under Swedish jurisdiction and will be fully compliant with GDPR. Moreover, atNorth's SWE01 site leverages renewable energy sources and heat reuse technology to minimize environmental impact, reflecting 6G AI Sweden's commitment to sustainability.

"This agreement is an important milestone for establishing 6G AI Sweden as a leading provider of sovereign AI infrastructure in Sweden," said M. A. Zaman, Founder & Chairman of 6G AI Sweden AB. "By incorporating Nvidia's powerful AI technologies and hosting our infrastructure at atNorth's SWE01 data center we can develop Sweden's first National AI Cloud and empower businesses to embrace the future of AI in a responsible way".

"We look forward to hosting Sweden's leading National AI Cloud at our SWE01 data center," said Anders Fryxell, Chief Sales Officer at atNorth. "This partnership reflects a shared ethos of driving innovation while minimizing environmental impact. Together, we are committed to supporting AI development in a sustainable and responsible way."

This news follows the announcement of atNorth's latest heat reuse partnership with Finnish retails giant, Kesko Corporation and the launch of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The business has also recently announced the securing of land in the Municipality of Sollefteå in Långsele, Sweden, for a potential new mega site to complement its existing metro sites in the country, and to contribute to its land bank.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

