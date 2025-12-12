atNorth's ICE03 Data Center Wins Prestigious Data Center Dynamics Award for Environmental Impact

The business secured the Environmental Impact Award for the innovative and responsible design of its ICE03 data center in Iceland.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, has won the `Environmental Impact Award' at the Data Center Dynamics Awards, a category celebrating robust evidence of reducing the environmental impact of data center operations.

atNorth's expansion of its ICE03 data center in Akureyri, Iceland topped the competition as a result of its design blueprint for data center ecosystems that integrates environmental stewardship with social and economic impact, ensuring long-term, sustainable growth.

ICE03 already benefits from the Nordic's naturally cool climate and an abundance of renewable energy that enables highly energy efficient Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) and the site was built using sustainable materials such as the laminated wood product Glulam (as an alternative to steel beams) and Icelandic rockwool in addition to a care for the surrounding natural landscape.

All atNorth's new data centers are designed to accommodate heat reuse equipment as standard and for ICE03, the business formed an alliance with the local municipality to reuse waste heat for community projects in Akureyri, including a community greenhouse that enables local school children to learn about ecological cultivation and sustainable food production. This partnership not only lowers the carbon footprint of the data center but aims to promote the sustainability of locally produced fresh vegetables. It also allows atNorth clients to decarbonize their IT workloads and contributes to the region's circular economy. With a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.2, compared to a global average of 1.56, the site is able to run high performance workloads in an environmentally responsible way.

atNorth's data center design blueprint also goes beyond the mitigation of its environmental impact to actively support the local economies and the communities in which they operate. During the first phase of development of ICE03, over 90% of the workforce were local to the area and the business is committed to hiring locally where possible throughout the operational phase.

AtNorth is also committed to good corporate citizenship and actively supports local education, charities, and community projects through volunteer work and financial donations. For example, a donation of a large amount of mechatronics equipment to the Vocational College of Akureyri assists in training local people for data center-related roles. The business has also sponsored a local run in Akureyri, supported local sports teams, the ski facility, and the local search and rescue team.

Additionally, the presence of atNorth's ICE03 data center in Akureyri has facilitated a new point of presence (POP) in the area - that is a location where telecommunications networks interconnect to enable data transmission. The POP has been established by telecommunications business Farice, who operate 3 submarine cables connecting Iceland to mainland Europe. It will serve as an access point to the larger network and enable international traffic to be routed directly to mainland Europe, greatly enhancing telecommunications security and reliability of service for the benefit of the whole region.

Ásthildur Sturludóttir, the Mayor of Akureyri estimates atNorth's total investments in the town will equate to approximately 109 million EUR , with investments expected to reach approximately 200 million Euros over time. It is this delivery of a `data center ecosystem' that not only benefits end users but also the local economy and community that makes atNorth's ICE03 expansion a true blueprint for data centers of the future.

"We are delighted that our ICE03 data center has been recognized for its positive impact on its local environment", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO atNorth. "There is a critical need for a transformation in the approach to digital infrastructure development to ensure the scalability and longevity of the industry. Data center operators must take a holistic approach to become long-term, valued partners of thriving communities."

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

