ATNX LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Athenex, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Athenex, Inc. ("Athenex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATNX) resulting from allegations that Athenex might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Athenex securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Athenex Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

Before the markets opened on March 1, 2021, Athenex issued a press release entitled "Athenex Receives FDA Complete Response Letter for Oral Paclitaxel Plus Encequidar for the Treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer." The release provided that "[i]n the CRL, the FDA indicated its concern of safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae in the Oral Paclitaxel arm compared with the IV paclitaxel arm. The release also disclosed that the "[t]he [FDA] stated that the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR." Finally, the Company stated that the FDA "recommended that Athenex conduct a new adequate and well-conducted clinical trial in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the population of the U.S."

On this news, the price of Athenex's shares plummeted from their February 26, 2021 closing price of $12.10 per share to a March 1, 2021 close of just $5.46 each. This represents a one-day drop of approximately 55%, representing hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

