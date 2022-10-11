Atole Market in North America to record USD 7.69 Mn growth; Offline segment to account for maximum market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Atole Market in North America by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to increase by USD 7.69 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period. The market generated maximum revenue in the market in offline segment. The expansion of the organized retail sector is increasing the sales of atole through offline distribution channels.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Atole Market in North America 2022-2026

Atole Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global atole market in North America is segmented as below:

Product

Nut Atole



Fruit Atole



Others

The demand for nut-flavored atole is increasing in North America. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased preference for nut-flavored beverages among consumers. In addition, the increased availability of multiple nut-flavored atole mixes in the market will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By distribution channel, the offline segment will have the maximum share of the market. The segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, mini-markets, kiosks, convenience stores, and others. The increased demand for convenience food coupled with the proliferation of supermarkets in North America will drive the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our atole market in North America report covers the following areas:

Atole Market in North America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the atole market in North America, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the atole market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Grupo La Moderna SA de CV: The company offers atole such as chocolate-flavored, walnut-flavored, and strawberry-flavored atole.

The company offers atole such as chocolate-flavored, walnut-flavored, and strawberry-flavored atole. HERMEL S.A. de C.V .: The company offers atole such as Hermel Maicena which contains NutraFlora.

The company offers atole such as Hermel Maicena which contains NutraFlora. Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico : The company offers atole such as Blue Corn Atole.

The company offers atole such as Blue Corn Atole. Nestle SA: The company offers atole such as Nestle Abuelita Atole which is prepared with cocoa, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.

The company offers atole such as Nestle Abuelita Atole which is prepared with cocoa, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. PepsiCo Inc.: The company offers atole such as Quaker Oats Old Fashioned atole.

The company offers atole such as Quaker Oats Old Fashioned atole. The Klass Company SA de CV: The company offers atole such as Klass Atole Tradicional.

The company offers atole such as Klass Atole Tradicional. Unilever PLC: The company offers atole such as Knorr Maizena Atole which contains vitamin A, vitamin C, thiamin, niacin, vitamin B6, and zinc.

The market will be driven by the increased consumption of atole in Mexico, increased demand for tamales, and the rising demand for chocolate-based atoles. However, home preparation of atole by consumers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Atole Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist atole market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the atole market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the atole market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of atole market vendors in North America

Related Reports:

Atole Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America Key consumer countries US, Mexico, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Grupo La Moderna SA de CV, HERMEL S.A. de C.V., Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Klass Company SA de CV, and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Nut atole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Nut atole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Nut atole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Nut atole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Nut atole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fruit atole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Fruit atole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Fruit atole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Fruit atole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fruit atole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 73: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 74: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 75: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 76: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 77: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 78: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Grupo La Moderna SA de CV

Exhibit 79: Grupo La Moderna SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 80: Grupo La Moderna SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Grupo La Moderna SA de CV - Key offerings

11.4 HERMEL S.A. de C.V .

. Exhibit 82: HERMEL S.A. de C.V . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 83: HERMEL S.A. de C.V . - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 84: HERMEL S.A. de C.V . - Key offerings

11.5 Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico

Exhibit 85: Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 86: Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 87: Los Chileros de Nuevo Mexico - Key offerings

11.6 Nestle SA

Exhibit 88: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 89: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 91: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.7 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 93: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 The Klass Company SA de CV

Exhibit 98: The Klass Company SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 99: The Klass Company SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: The Klass Company SA de CV - Key offerings

11.9 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 101: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 104: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 106: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 107: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 109: Research methodology



Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 111: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

