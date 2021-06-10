ATOM Banking by Financial Sciences Offers Powerful New Workflow Tool for Holistic Bank Relationship Management

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Sciences Corporation, a provider of treasury, risk management, and corporate governance software solutions, today announced a new, integrated workflow tool for ATOM Banking, the company's cloud-based, visual platform for managing complex bank relationships across all banking partners. The workflow tool automates bank administration processes enhancing bank relationship management and promoting treasury as a center of service excellence.

Part of the ATOM treasury management solution, ATOM Banking caters to the needs of treasury departments in large corporate and governmental entities that want a single integrated system for managing all aspects of their banking relationships. It includes functionality for bank fee analysis, bank account management, bank services usage, store banking, bank balance and credit reporting, FBAR and signatory management, document management, and know your customer (KYC).

"For corporate treasury departments, there is no more critical relationship than the one they have with their banking partners," said Alf Newlin, Managing Director of Financial Sciences Corporation. "ATOM Banking delivers enhanced workflow management tools that arm treasury departments with an integrated, holistic view of financial activity across all their banking partners and internal customers."

ATOM Banking tracks all bank accounts, bank services, bank fees, and bank relationship workflow in one integrated system. It automatically monitors bank charges and receives alerts about rate changes or charges not in compliance with negotiated fee schedules. ATOM Banking also supports treasuries that manage retail locations, including the ability to manage retail entities, contacts, armored carrier usage, and retail service requests.

About Financial Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1987, Financial Sciences Corporation is a trusted provider of ATOM, a suite of solutions for treasury operations, risk management and corporate governance used by multinational corporations and financial institutions around the globe. For more information, please visit www.fisci.com.

